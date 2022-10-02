LGBT+ Resource Fair provides opportunities for queer students at OCC

The Queerstory Month Resource Fair will have a variety of LGBTQ+ resources for students, food, arts and crafts, and entertainment on Orange Coast College’s main quad on Monday from noon to 2 p.m.Admission to this event will be free.
LGBTQIA+ Project Specialist Caleb Aparicio along with other staff and faculty members are hosting this event with the help of the Student Equity Department and community organizations who want to volunteer and share their resources.
An LGBTQIA+ grant that was given to community colleges across California will also help fund this event..
This fair will have about 16 resources, including OCC’s LGBTQ club, salon vendors that offer gender-affirming haircuts, and the OC and Long Beach LBGTQ Centers.
Another organization that will host a table at the fair is Radiant Healthcare, which specializes in AIDS, HIV, and recently, hormonal therapy.
“EOPS will be there, the Student Success Center – places that maybe students might not know to go to that are safe to go to get the help they need academically and also be respected,” Aparicio said.
The library will also be at the fair advertising their collection of LGBT books, which are all compiled in a list on the OCC website.
Upon entry, students will be given a passport which will need to have at least nine stamps and signatures from various resources at the fair in order to get food.
Along with resources, the fair will also have a zine-making workshop complete with all the necessary materials. Music will be playing in the background.
“I want to be able to help students build that connection, but also help any allies that attend to have places that they could go to to get more education and what they can be doing, how they can be supporting,” Aparicio said.
There are many more events to come for Queer History Month, including a workshop on the history of the intersex movement, an alumni panel, a trivia hour, a virtual book club and a presentation on the history of the disability movement and how it intersected with and helped set the queer rights movement into motion.
“There’s definitely work to be done [on campus],” Aparacio said. “There’s a lot of things that haven't been done on this campus before. So, I think that It’s a process of listening to what the students want and need and figuring out how to deliver that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.