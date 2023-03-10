REVIEW: 5 best Pho restaurants near OCC

Pho has become a staple and a great introduction to the culinary world of Vietnamese cuisine.
Each Vietnamese restaurant has its unique take on the dish that can vary depending on its regional influences and which family is making it.
Pho, like many other ethnic and traditional foods, is a byproduct of Vietnam’s history influenced by the cultural intersections of the country’s French colonial past. Chinese workers that have immigrated there from neighboring regions and the traditional recipes and foods of Vietnam’s working class.
Orange County has a thriving Vietnamese community, so it comes as no surprise that there is a wide array of options when it comes to Vietnamese restaurants and a thriving culinary scene of its own.
Lotus Bistro
Rating: 7.3/10
A seafood pho may be a bit unconventional since pho traditionally has beef broth and steak, but after reviewing four other places, I wanted to take a more unorthodox approach.
Located just off Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach is Lotus Bistro, a quaint spot with an intimate and warm atmosphere.
Like most things in Newport Beach, everything on the menu was on the more expensive side. However, the portioning was decent, and the staff was kind and attentive.
They also had a homemade chili paste that added a punch of volcanic spice to the pho. The pho itself was decent, but it was a bit plain compared to the other places on this list. The broth was watery and lacked the usual spices like star anise or cinnamon that give pho its complex flavor profile.
The calamari and the fish filet were also chewy and plain like mastic gum. The imitation crab did save the dish with its soft texture and its mild but palatable fishy flavor. This place would be a great date spot for that special someone due to its subtly romantic ambiance.
It is also close to the beach, so if you’re ever driving down PCH or coming back from the beach, then this is the place for you.
Happy Pho
Rating: 7.6/10
Happy Pho is as no-frills and straightforward as a pho place can get. The service is stoic and nonchalant but still professional.
The decor is in a typical Vietnamese style and is located in a small, unassuming strip mall off Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa. It looked closed or shut down from the outside until I walked in and saw it full of locals.
I had the rare steak and brisket pho which came only five minutes after I ordered. The first thing that I noticed was that the herbs and bean sprouts were fresh, lively with color, and had no blemishes on them. When I took my first bite, the tenderness and juiciness of the rare steak and brisket filled my mouth. However, when I drank the broth, it was more insipid than I hoped for. It lacked the usual sweet strong smell of cinnamon and cardamom that is common with most types of pho.
The pho was simple but still enjoyable overall. I also had Thai tea which was a perfect mix of bitter and sweet. The prices were fairly reasonable and it is only a five-minute drive from Orange Coast College which is great for local students. This should be your go-to place if you want something reliable, fresh, and convenient.
Vietnam’s Pearl
Rating: 8.5/10
Vietnam’s Pearl had one of the more adventurous options when it came to its pho menu. Their specialty item and more popular item was the “Chef’s Pho” which included bone marrow, Vietnamese meatballs and beef shank.
While it was on the pricier side, I’ve never seen a pho that had bone marrow before so I ordered it immediately along with a Thai tea.
I highly recommend ordering this dish if you ever eat there. The pho was fragrant, savory, herbaceous, and had slightly garlic undertones. The bone marrow was buttery, and the meat was juicy and tender.
The broth was packed with flavor which made it obvious that the chefs took their time to make the stock. The pho was amazing overall and so rich in flavor that I didn’t feel a need to add any sauces.
The atmosphere was not its strong suit and compared to other places, the environment felt too cold, minimalist, and gray, which took a bit away from the experience.
The service was also a bit too stoic and unfriendly for my taste. I felt like I was more of a nuisance than a customer when I first walked into the restaurant but the owner did warm up a bit once I ordered. This was off-putting and did dampen my experience, but the food was worth it.
Mo Pho Mi
Rate: 8.7/10
Frankly, I was a little hesitant when I first walked into Mo Pho Mi. Its millennial-minimalist interior aesthetic, and its youthful atmosphere came across to me as an attempt to compensate for something.
Unlike some other places on this list, this restaurant didn’t come across as a typical, unassuming hole-in-the-wall whose food makes up for its lack of ambiance.
My expectations for their food were lowered because of this, but I stood corrected after I got my order of pho with beef brisket and meatballs.
The meat was thin, melted in your mouth, savory, and rich in flavor. Though the broth was the star of this show. It was cinnamony, and sweet, and filled your tastebuds with umami reminiscent of a professionally cooked medium-rare steak.
Despite it being a Tuesday evening, the atmosphere was jubilant and lively. The restaurant staff was mostly in their twenties which added to the overall youthful feel the place had.
The staff was also very friendly and walked me through their menu. This place is also a five-minute drive from OCC. I’d recommend this place for any occasion, but if I had to choose one, then I’d say save it for a date since the prices are a little on the pricey side.
Pho Latern Cafe
Rating: 9.2/10
Last, but not least is Pho Lantern Cafe. This place was recommended to me by a few students, and the hype around it is well-deserved.
The menu is full of other entrees, so I recommend trying some of their other dishes as well. For their pho, it was exceptional. My friend ordered a vegetable and tofu broth which had crispy, fresh sweet vegetables. They had a firm texture and were able to maintain their shape without becoming too soggy. Unlike most vegetarian phos, the broth wasn’t watery and was just as enjoyable as their non-vegetarian options. It was refreshing but hardy broth flavored with high-quality tofu stock.
I had the beef flank, tripe, rare beef and well-done flank pho. It was immediately obvious that the meat was high quality by how it melted in my mouth. The broth had a complex flavor profile of sweet, salty, and savory with undertones of citrus and garlic.
The staff was extremely friendly and did their best to make the experience professional but friendly. For example, halfway through our meal, the chef came out to greet us and walked us through how he prepares the noodles each morning. I could tell he took great care and pride in his work because the noodles were not too soft or chewy, retained their shape, and added to the pho in their unique way.
My only critique would have to be that the Thai tea was too bitter for our liking, but since we came to the restaurant an hour and a half before closing, it could have been a one-off.
Overall, this was some of the best pho I had, and I implore everybody to give this place a try. The prices are fair, the staff is kind and the food is exceptional.
