Students premiere short film Die Robot at The Frida Cinema

Students from Orange Coast College’s Film Production III class are premiering their short sci-fi comedy film “Die Robot” at The Frida Cinema in Downtown Santa Ana on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. People can register to attend the event at Eventbrite.
At the start of the semester, the film production students gathered to have a pitch session to discuss which potential projects they would cover over the course of the class.
Several ideas were pitched, including second-year film student Louie Gallagher’s “Die Robot.”
Gallagher enjoys incorporating real-world problems and exaggerating them to make a point. Taking the concept of people losing their jobs to machines, “Die Robot” follows the story of “one janitor. One robot. One last fight for humankind,” according to Gallagher.
“In real life, obviously, there are robots taking over cleaning and working jobs. But what if those robots were evil, and instead of cleaning everything, they wanted to also kill everything? Just making it a little bit more silly in order to make it more palatable for people to watch,” Gallagher said.
Hearing Gallagher’s pitch along with others, the film production class ultimately chose to bring “Die Robot” to life.
“The class consensus was that [Die Robot] is the one we should make together, as opposed to having everybody break off into separate groups or work on their own,” Film Production III Professor Erik Frolliss said.
As director and screenwriter of the film, Gallagher knew one of the first steps in creating the film was casting the perfect lead role. While it makes sense for college films to have actors that look younger, the class wanted someone older to complete the custodian look they were going for.
After posting a casting call on different platforms and sifting through submissions, local actor Martin Hardlund was cast.
“He’s just great,” Gallagher said. “He was a local and willing to work and willing to have some fun.”
Just like any film needs great actors, the same can be said about the music to accompany the scenes. In an unexpected turn of events, a band named Die Robot contacted Gallagher to offer their music for the film.
“They said that ‘it would make sense if our music was in the film,’ I was like yeah, I think so,” Gallagher said with a laugh.
Another band called Rancho Relaxo has their song “Die Robot” featured. After coming across them on Spotify, Gallagher reached out to them and they greenlit the song for the film.
With casting taken care of and music being attended to, Gallagher and the production class looked to distribution. After hearing how The Frida has worked with OCC students in the past, Gallagher reached out to see if they would host a screening of “Die Robot.”
“Frida Cinema has been a super cool supporter of not only our department stuff, but our filmmakers. I mean there’s been a number of times where students have reached out to The Frida to organize their own screenings,” Frolliss said.
Although “Die Robot” will only have a one-night showing at The Frida, Gallagher and the team are working on a release plan.
“I think the goal after this will be to try and take it to some film festivals,” Gallagher said. “Eventually, it will get an online release in the future, whether it's free or some sort of small payment. But it will be available for people to watch pretty soon after this event.”
In the fall, OCC student short films will be featured at the Newport Beach Film Festival in October for its collegiate showcase. The film department has also decided to resume OCC’s campus film festival starting May 2023.
“I love the idea of being able to have two shows a year, one at Newport Beach Film Festival and one here [OCC] at the end of spring,” Frolliss said. “Absolutely get the public involved and have them get a real exhibition experience.”
