This badass playlist consists of 45 songs to celebrate Women’s History Month

Crossing a multitude of genres in over two and half hours, the “Badass Playlist for Badass Women” playlist is filled with more than 40 songs. Classics from TLC, Britney Spears and Destiny’s Child start off the playlist, followed closely by early 2000s icons such as Paramore, MIA and Santigold. Included are stars that have made their mark in the last few years, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.
No one made a bigger splash in 2021 than Olivia Rodrigo with her debut album “Sour.” Whether trending on TikTok or performing on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Rodrigo’s songs were hard to escape and three months into 2022, “Deja Vu” made it onto this playlist, too.
Underground standouts Rina Sawayama, Remi Wolf and Tierra Whack make appearances on this playlist, with their hits “STFU,” “Woo!” and “Hungry Hippo.” Orange Coast College’s very own Jade Bates’ second single “Kissing Strangers” is included on this playlist too.
As much as BTS covered ground in regards to making K-pop mainstream, often overshadowed are the powerhouse girl group 2NE1. Known for introducing the girl crush concept to K-pop, 2NE1 made badass music for badass playlists just like this one.
What playlist is complete without Beyonce? None.
Beyonce is featured throughout the playlist throughout multiple phases of her career: in a group, solo and as a feature.
The playlist is great to have playing when carrying out everyday routines like studying, working out or doing your self-care routine.
If there are any suggestions for this playlist, make sure to let the Coast Report staff know in the comments.
