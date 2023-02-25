REVIEW: OCC’s ‘Once Upon an Island’: A new kind of operetta

It has been over three years since the Orange Coast College Music Department presented its last “Opera Magnifica,” a showcase of beloved opera pieces performed by OCC students and alumni. This COVID-related hiatus hasn’t stopped the Music Department from creating a fantastic show.
The operetta will continue performing on Saturday at 7 p.m. followed by 3 p.m. performance on Sunday at the Musical Recital Hall in room 102.
While everyone tries to find our “return to normalcy” after the pandemic, it seems the Music Department has never been more ready to get back on its feet. According to Director Susan Ali, there has been little difficulty in throwing this year’s “Opera Magnifica.” Some cast members said that the only obstacle was getting everybody back together and scheduling. Otherwise, it has been a smooth transition back to performing this year’s show.
This year's opera is one-of-a-kind. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the only hospitable land left is a marshy island inhabited by a swamp monster. On this island, pirates, survivors and “elders” sing Gilbert and Sullivan's operettas found among the ruins of the apocalypse.
The tone of this operetta is light-hearted, funny and quirky. It is best suited for a casual viewer who wants to forget their woes and laugh. Unlike most operas, it doesn’t take itself too seriously. During rehearsal, it was not an uncommon sight to see the cast burst out in laughter. Their passion and enjoyment of the operetta bleed through their performance, along with their wit and comedic charm adding to this enjoyable experience.
However, this operetta isn’t all fun and games. The talent this cast has is serious business. The play starts off swinging with an awe-inspiring performance by Scott Freeman who plays the Swamp Monster. Afterward, the cast performs several classics from Gilbert and Sullivan’s operettas including “Trial by Jury” and “Mikado,” with each cast member’s musical performance raising the bar higher than the last.
What makes this operetta stand out from the rest is the passion the cast and director have for the art. Susan Ali, the director, and creator of this operetta stated that she fell in love with music “from a young age when [she] used to gather her neighborhood friends to perform songs.” Similarly, OCC student Vincente Dang, one of the show’s pirates, stated that “[he] stumbled into orchestra accidentally after registering for the wrong class. After falling in love with music, [he] furthered his passion by doing theater performances.” Each cast member has a similar story and recanted how they are almost a family bound together by their appreciation for the art of theater. It is obvious when seeing them perform with such ease and grace.
Please note that there will be no sales at the door, so come prepared and buy a ticket beforehand by visiting the OCC ticketing website.
