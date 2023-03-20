What originally started as “The Box” pop-up shop at Orange Coast College has grown into Coast Collective, a full-fledged and semi-permanent installation at the College Center, celebrating their grand opening on March 22.
When the Fashion Department was approached by OCC to create an indoor retail space in the College Center last semester, they began working diligently to create the student-run store.
In honor of OCC’s 75th anniversary, the Fashion Department is planning on utilizing the space for one year as a learning lab for students to give them the chance to build up their resumes, gain hands-on experience and hone their skills.
“This is a place to highlight OCC students and hopefully, because it’s Coast Collective, we can make it a collective space,” Fashion Instructor Michelle Craner said. “We really tried to highlight the culture of this campus.”
In addition to the skills students will gain from this experience, it will also help them promote their brands and businesses while giving them a chance to create brand awareness.
“I think students being able to sell their merchandise and getting exposure like you would in a mall, and people joining in on what others have made is really cool,” fashion merchandising major Aubrey McGrew said.
Along with the opportunity to promote students’ brands and unique styles, the creation of Coast Collective gives students the chance to execute certain logistics of launching a store, including the planning, designing and laying out of the store from the ground up.
“I think the biggest challenge was having a blank space and having to think about what was going to be in here and then doing that with no budget,” Fashion Department Coordinator Lauren Becker said.
Despite some of the challenges they faced when developing the space, the students and faculty involved found it to be a rewarding experience overall.
“Being in the class and being a part of the grand opening is overall really exciting and seeing it be permanent now instead of here and there [around campus] is really cool,” fashion merchandising major Allan Romero said.
Included in the opening will be six student brands, designs by alumni, original OCC 75th anniversary merchandise, upcycled outfits, Pirate’s Closet and more.
Pirate’s Closet utilizes donations from Pirate’s Cove to upcycle old clothes to create new outfits and give them new life. Because Pirate’s Closet is donation based, all proceeds will go directly back to Pirate’s Cove.
The Coast Collective brand’s proceeds go directly back to the Fashion Department to fund scholarships for future students. Proceeds from student-run businesses go directly to the students that created them.
Coast Collective’s grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at noon on the first floor of the College Center in room CC106 on March 22. Festivities will include refreshments, raffles, hands-on crafts and the opportunity to shop student brands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.