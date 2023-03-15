REVIEW: Indulge in quality persian food at Zood

Zood, a hidden gem located within the Fashion Island Atrium Court,serves affordable Persian food and is one delicious example of the restaurants participating in Orange County Restaurant Week.
OC Restaurant Week celebrated its 15th year of operation from March 5-11, showcasing the offerings of 164 participating restaurants around Orange County. Options ranged from prix fixe luxury dinners upwards of $100 to $15 casual lunches. Restaurants can be sorted by price on the online directory. While Zood is listed last alphabetically, the self-proclaimed “Persian California Kitchen” rises to the top of my list of go-to restaurants.
For Restaurant Week celebrations, Zood offered a choice of Persian chicken or falafel atop a bed of rice, paired with a choice of dressing, side, salad and drink as well as a halva chocolate chip cookie. All the sides and dressings are vegetarian along with the falafel, which was the star of the meal.
The falafel had a crispy exterior but still maintained a soft and moist interior, and I was surprised by the freshness of the oil. Oftentimes, I find that the falafel offered at fast-casual restaurants are weighed down by infrequently filtered oil, resulting in excess grease and an unpleasant aftertaste. The falafel was not heavy and didn’t deposit grease on the bed of rice below, which was fluffed with a delicate saffron flavor.
The protein pairs with one of the three dressings available, including cucumber herb yoghurt, roast pepper and feta or tahini and roast garlic. Both the roasted pepper and feta and tahini and roasted garlic dressings enhanced the flavor of the falafel, adding a tangy flavor contrast to the crunchy texture. I preferred the roasted pepper dressing for its more complex flavor profile.
Sides include hummus, a yoghurt based kale and spinach borani and a Persian eggplant dip. The eggplant dip was fresh, filling and paired well with the richness of the falafel, and although I am not usually fond of yoghurt based dips, the kale and spinach borani was an unexpected hit. The quality of the yoghurt made a noticeable difference, lending to a delightfully tangy flavor. Pita is available for dipping at an additional charge, but left more to be desired as it was somewhat tough.
The meal finished with a chocolate chip cookie topped with halva, a traditional candy originating
from the Middle East that is made with sesame. The cookie was chewy with a nutty flavor profile, enhanced by the halva crumbled over the top. The chocolate chunks were rich and smooth, making anyone who eats it a dark chocolate lover.
The freshness and quality of individual ingredients intertwined to create an enjoyable meal that didn’t feel heavy after eating. Whether celebrating OC restaurant week or simply looking for lunch, Zood is an affordable option for a filling, fresh meal.
