Quiet in the Theater: Upcoming performances for your enjoyment

The Theater Department shows what it means to be “Working” in America
Orange Coast College’s Theater Department is presenting its musical production of “Working” during the first two weekends of May. Based on Studs Terkel’s 1974 best-selling book, it centers around the American men and women workers who are often overlooked and taken for granted.
“He interviewed over 100 people across the country, asking them, ‘What do you do all day for your job and how do you feel about what you do all day?’” OCC Theater Department Chair and The Rep co-chair Tom Bruno said. “He got recordings of Americans from all walks of life and businesses and turned those into a bestselling book, which was really formative to me as a kid.”
Since the book's publishing, “Working” was transformed into a musical in 1978 and then updated in 2012. New musical numbers by Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor and Steven Schwartz have been added to the musical to represent the various evolving jobs.
“The songs are based on the interviews.They took the actual words and made it into a song. The monologues that are in the script are actual transcripts, edited of course, but from what people actually said,” Bruno said. “Every line in the show is true to life.”
“Working” premieres May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Drama Theatre. Tickets are available exclusively online with advanced tickets priced $8 for students and seniors and $12 for general admission. Tickets purchased close to showtime are increased by $2 and $3 respectively.
The Rep closes its curtains for the semester with “One-Act Play Festival”
The Orange Coast College Repertory will present its final collection of student-directed plays for the school year on May 21 and 22. The “One-Act Play Festival” includes a variety of five productions that cover a wide range of original work. The genres include horror, Western and an absurdist play.
“We usually give the students a choice, you can either write a script or you can get a script thats already been published. In this case, we’ve got all original scripts,” Bruno said. “All of these shows have never been seen before.”
The free festival is recommended for mature audiences and premieres at 7:30 p.m. in the Drama Studio Theatre.
