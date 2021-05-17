Before the pandemic I would go nearly every week. It’s been nearly a year since I’ve seen a movie in theatres. After months of pandemic shutdowns, I was reunited with the silver screen when I saw “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
I purchased tickets for a showing on the biggest screen I could find within 20 minutes of my house. I masked up, pocketed some hand sanitizer, went to the theatre and hit up the concession stand. With a comfortably social-distanced three seats between me and my closest neighbors, I found my seat and kicked my feet up, only moving to occasionally slip a straw or a few M&M’s underneath my mask.
During the trailers, I was reminded why I saw so many movies in theatres in the past. My 4k TV and pieced-together, hand-me-down, thrift-store soundsystem will never compare to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. You can’t duplicate the movie theatre experience, at least not on my budget.
“Godzilla vs Kong” wastes no time, introducing city-leveling destruction almost immediately, only slowing down to offer a reprieve a moment before the devastation becomes exhausting. The movie unfolds at a perfect pace, neither dragging or pushing its way from scene to scene.
We could talk about the very likable characters, their development, or some of the odd-ball sci-fi concepts (none of which I had a problem with), but that’s not why you see a movie like “Godzilla vs. Kong.” You go to see a giant monkey punch the shit out of a nuclear lizard.
“GvK” is a visual experience first and foremost, where visual storytelling cuts a path for the narrative to follow. “GvK’s” visuals are the story, the dialog is supplementary used mainly for exposition.
The story unfolds through shots of storm-ridden islands, mythical landscapes, otherworldly sci-fi tech and incredible monsters causing worldwide destruction. Every shot is beautiful, with CGI incorporated so seamlessly that I forgot it was there.
If you have the opportunity to see Godzilla Vs Kong, you should. “GvK” is a wild ride, with a plot so fantastical it’s almost silly. It’s an insane concept and I’m sure there are problems and plot holes I haven’t considered. By no means is it a perfect movie, but it was the perfect film to see in theatres after so long an absence.
