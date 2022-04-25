Orange Coast College Fashion Club is hosting its first ever Connekt summit on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the Student Union on campus.
This jam-packed event will include a student-run marketplace, professional headshot opportunities, style competitions and raffles — all just the precursor to a six-speaker panel of several established names in the fashion industry.
Nicole Saunders, creative producer at Boot Barn; Nessa Tabrizy, senior designer at TikTok; Cheryl Lindberg, head of consumer engagement at Ren Clean Skincare; Tosin Junaid, founder and head designer of Naids; Sherry Tang, sales manager at The Webster and Beth Jones, stylist and social media influencer will be presenting inside the Student Union multipurpose room between 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Jones will also be monitoring her own styling competition, Dress Up With Beth, where her selection for the best outfit of the night will take home an award.
“We’re opening up to different opportunities,” OCC Fashion Club President Caitlyn Hicks said. “We want people to be able to make these connections, go up to the speakers and introduce themselves. This is an opportunity for not only students to make a connection, but possibly lead them to their next internship or job opportunity.”
Tickets for Connekt are available through a QR code on the OCC Fashion Club Instagram page.
A website link to tickets is also available here. Entry is $10 for students and $5 for alumni.
Tickets are expected to sell out according to Hicks, but if there are some still available the day of Connekt, tickets can be purchased at the door.
For those interested in joining Fashion Club, the program meets on the third Monday of each month inside the Student Union Building. Their next meeting is Monday May 16 at noon, in Student Union room 213.
“The best place to connect with us is going to be through our Fashion Club Instagram,” Hicks said. “If [you] would like to volunteer, or if [you] want to be a part of future events, that would be the best place to get a hold of us.”
