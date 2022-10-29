Coast fails to take down powerhouse Fullerton at home

In an attempt to claim the top spot in the Orange Empire Conference and topple powerhouse Fullerton College, the Orange Coast College women’s water polo team came up short 11-8 at home on Wednesday.
The Hornets have had a stranglehold over first place in the conference from the beginning of the season, but after a shocking conference loss to Riverside College on Oct. 19, the Pirates moved into the top seed. The Pirates had a chance to clinch that top spot by defeating FC for the first time this season, but after the loss on Wednesday, they finished their OEC schedule in a three-way tie for first place.
“I think our women’s team is showing big improvements,” OCC head coach Dan Matulis said. Ultimately, the goal is to win in the playoffs, so of course I would have liked to win today, but I think we're taking steps in the right direction.”
Coast got on the scoreboard first in the opening quarter after sophomore utility Ella Wisdom assisted sophomore attacker Faith Cuevas for the first of her two goals in the contest. The Pirates would hold a 1-0 for the majority of a defensive first quarter, until sophomore utility and Hornets’ leading scorer Nikki Salerno tied the game at 1 with a minute left in the quarter.
In the second quarter, OCC built a 3-1 lead in the first two minutes thanks to goals from Cuevas and freshman utility Jillian Duwe. Facing a chance to head into the half with a strong lead, the Pirates were unable to defend against sophomore utility Amanda Ellerbroek, who scored twice in the quarter. Sophomore utility Destiny Hernandez and freshman Hornet utility Alexandra Haluska also added goals in the period to end a low-scoring first half in a 4-4 tie.
Stellar goalie play has been the catalyst for both of these squads’ impressive seasons, and it showed in the first half. FC freshman goalkeeper Alex Airitam has led the OEC in save percentage this season at 65.2 percent and is second in saves with 255. OCC sophomore goalie Annabelle Sherman, who Matulis recently labeled as the “best goalie in the state,” is third in the conference in saves this season with 208, and trails only Airitam in save percentage. Sherman and Airitam both had strong performances on Wednesday with 12 and 10 saves respectively, but Airitam allowed three less goals in the Hornets’ win.
“I think Fullerton’s goalie had a slightly better performance, and that was a difference,” Matulis said. “I still think [Sherman] has the ability to be the best goalie in the state, so we're just looking for her to make adjustments and improvements and I know that she will, she's a hard worker.”
In the second half, Hernandez and OCC sophomore center Natalia Stanard scored in the first two minutes to reclaim the lead at 6-4. However, the major turning point of the contest would come in the third quarter by way of a 5-0 Hornets run. Sophomore attackers Adrianna Wong and Jordyn Lughart scored twice in the quarter to give FC a commanding 9-6 lead going into the final period.
“They’re pretty good at playing in the third quarter,” Matulis said. “I think there were just a few shots early that went their way and it gave them a lot of momentum.”
In the fourth quarter, Hernandez did it all for the Pirates as they attempted to stage the late comeback. Hernandez scored first at the 7:15 mark in the quarter, and was later fouled on two consecutive possessions. The standout utility was able to convert on one of her two penalty shots, and led the Pirates in scoring with four goals in the contest. Hernandez would provide the only scoring for OCC in the quarter, as the Hornets managed to hold onto their lead and clinch the 11-8 victory.
Following the loss, the Pirates will next compete at the OEC tournament hosted by RCC.
“I think we have no reason to be anything less than the most confident,” Matulis said. “We played hard and I feel like we have some adjustments to make to get a better result if we play [Fullerton] in the future.”
