OCC students and staff of the Horticulture department assist community shoppers during Friday’s 2023 Spring Plant Sale. “It’s full circle for the students,” Horticulture Instructor and Lab Coordinator Joe Stead said. “They get ownership of the plants and get to see the seed all the way out to the customer.”
A guest of OCC’s 2023 Spring Plant Sale reads the printed out signs posted telling shoppers about the different varieties of plants offered. Edible plants such as tomatoes, peppers, strawberries, cooking herbs as well as other household greens and flowering selections are tended to by horticulture students before being sold at the annual sale.
OCC’s annual Spring Plant Sale brings in community members Friday from Costa Mesa and other neighboring cities to support the college’s Horticulture Department. “It’s our time to show off one of the many things we do here and what the community knows us for,” Horticulture Instructor Lori Pullman said. “We get to reconnect and shake hands with the community and the OCC staff.”
One of the Horticulture programs greenhouses was opened to the public April 7, for OCC's annual Spring Plant Sale. This more-than-25-year tradition has seen changes as the needs and wants of the community evolve. Sustainability has become a focus of the department and some greenhouses converted to aquaponics and crops shared with on-campus programs such as the Culinary Department and Pirates’ Cove.
Plants such as these Salvia are donated to the Horticulture Department for OCC’s annual Spring Plant Sale by local vendors. Students then propagate and tend to them throughout the semester until they are big enough to sell to the community.
After weeks of unusually wet weather, the Southern California sun welcomed the Costa Mesa community for the first of two Fridays of April for the annual Spring Plant Sale at Orange Coast College.
For over 25 years the Horticulture Department has hosted this event as staff, students and neighbors choose from a variety of plants from student projects, both grown from seed and propagated from local vendor donations. All proceeds from the event go back into the department to support student projects and scholarships, as well as fund and replace supplies. The plant sale runs the first two Fridays of April and will conclude April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Horticulture grounds adjacent to OCC parking lots G and H.
