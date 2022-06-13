OCC Fashion Club promotes student small businesses

The Orange Coast College Fashion Club takes pride in supporting students’ small businesses through their many events on campus.
The Fashion Club is known for its creative events and for bringing awareness to student-run small businesses.
“We are all about building valuable connections with our peers and for anyone on campus interested in being a part of the community,” Vice President Felina Fontaeus said. “We help our members to connect with opportunities and profiles in the industry, as well as support our members with their goals.”
The club recently hosted an event on April 27 called Connekt: The Summit. During this one-day, conference-style event, students and professionals came together to talk about all aspects of the fashion industry. The club hoped for a 50-person turnout, and 100 people showed up, according to Fontaeus.
The event supported various aspiring students, including hiring a student photographer and videographer to handing out a student-designed notebook. There was also a marketplace to highlight student brands and small businesses.
“When we returned in January, things were uncertain of the semester and bringing people back on campus,” OCC Fashion Merchandising Professor Michelle Craner said. “Then to see this outpouring of support, and people wanting to be in person was powerful, and how much we achieved in-person together through that event.”
The club uses the fall semester to concentrate on creativity. During the 2021 Fall semester, they hosted a competition where members sent in a graphic design. The graphic design was anything they wanted to see printed on a tote or sweatshirt.
“We all vote together, then one winner and one graphic design are printed on shirts, and we sell them to raise money for the club,” Fontaeus said.
Officer positions for the club will open up next fall semester and are chosen at the first meeting.
“We have a lot of officer meetings and communication messages between officers. Officer meetings include creating agendas going over our goals and ideas and then bringing those ideas to club meetings for input and approvals,” President Caitlyn Hicks said. “We also like to post polls on our Instagram to get our member's opinions on different ideas and subjects.”
The Fashion Club meets once a month through hybrid meetings via Zoom and the OCC Student Union. The meeting time and place are announced through the club’s Instagram page, FashionClubOCC.
“In the meetings, we mostly just talk about other news that is happening in the industry. We [also] inform our members about any projects we are introducing,” said Fontaeus. “We always wrap up the whole semester with food and drinks and just have a really good time.”
A major theme of the club is allowing members and students to come together and collaborate with peers and professionals in the industry.
“It's cool to watch what can happen when faculty, students and industry all work together,” said Craner.
