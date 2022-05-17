Pianists at OCC play at the end of the year recital

Orange Coast College’s Applied Music Program showcasing selected students will perform at the Piano Honors Recital on May 18 at 7:30 p.m in Music room 102, located in the Recital Hall.
Pianists in the Applied Music Program have the chance to audition for the recital, and if selected, they are to perform solo piano pieces by memory. “They receive weekly private instruction from the piano professors at OCC for credit. They present midterm and final juried exams, and will be performing the pieces they have worked on all semester in a formal, elegant concert setting,” Teresa de Jong-Pombo, piano instructor at OCC said.
This year, 11 students have been selected. They spent one to four semesters preparing their work, and weeks rehearsing in the concert hall to become used to performing in front of an audience.
“They have been rehearsing with the beautiful nine-foot Steinway concert grand and the stage lights in front of each other to simulate the feeling of performing in front of the audience,” Jong-Pombo said.
Event tickets will be sold for $10.
According to Jong-Pombo, the money raised through ticket sales goes towards piano maintenance, scholarship grants and other program-related expenses.
“We have beautiful Steinway grands which need regular tuning and other technical work,” Jong-Pombo said.
The department has also used the money to support OCC artists during the pandemic.
“The piano department purchased numerous digital keyboards to support those students who had been practicing on campus and did not have an instrument at home,” Jong-Pombo said.
The Applied Music Program is a required course for music majors who wish to graduate or transfer with a music degree. Students can apply to the Applied Music Program at the start of the semester where auditions are held on the first Thursday.
Once the student has auditioned, they receive private lessons from an instructor based on their skill level and instrument. During the semester, the student will have to take a midterm and final exam where they perform in front of their instructors.
“Those in the Applied Music Program may take a total of four semesters, where the students are preparing to transfer to a four-year school to complete their music degree,” Jong-Pombo said.
The Applied Music Program helps students learn technique, build their repertoire and gain confidence with public performances.
“Spectators should come to support these students who have worked so hard at mastering their instrument,” Jong-Pombo said. “Several of these students practice upwards of four hours a day.”
The skills and talent acquired through the Applied Music Program will be showcased on Thursday.
“The audience will be treated to beautifully performed music by Chopin, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and several other great composers,” Jong-Pombo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.