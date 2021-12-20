Orange Coast College’s student-run newspaper, Coast Report, is looking for new reporters for the upcoming spring semester. Student reporters will have the opportunity to write about a wide range of topics in Coast Report’s news, sports, arts and culture, features and views sections. Students interested in photography or graphic design will also have the opportunity to publish multimedia content such as photo essays, videos and more.
Gaining skills in journalism can help prepare students for a variety of careers, such as public affairs or law. First-semester reporters will be expected to publish on average one story a week. Students can expect their weekly workload to include conducting interviews with sources, outside research, writing and editing.
To join Coast Report, students should log into the MyCoast portal available on the Orange Coast College website, search “journalism” under subjects, and register for JOUR A115 Newspaper Production Level 1 class, CRN 40198. This class is four units and California State University (CSU) transferable.
To learn how to write news and more journalism basics, students can additionally register in JOUR A110 News Writing/Reporting. Students interested in social media can also register for Social Media Print & Online Journalism, CRN 42021 for an opportunity to run Coast Report’s Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.
Questions? Email Coast Report’s faculty advisor Dr. Jeremy Shermak at jshermak@occ.cccd.edu or Editor-in-Chief Sarah Guidroz at sguidroz1@student.cccd.edu.
