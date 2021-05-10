Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
The AFC North is entering into an era where the majority of its teams are competitive and they’ll find themselves battling towards a Division Championship in what should be a tight race.
Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers just barely won the division, losing four of their final five after being undefeated through their first 11 games. They were then beaten handily by their division rival Cleveland Browns in the playoffs. Following that game, I felt like Ben Roethlisberger should've retired. He threw for 500 yards which is a spectacular number, but he also was intercepted four times and was largely at fault for the Browns having a 28-0 lead after the first quarter. He didn’t retire, and Pittsburgh is looking to ride his weakened arm one last time.
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns both find themselves in a great situation, with two young quarterbacks that are beginning to blossom into stars, if not already labeled as that. Neither teams should digress and I think if anything, they are two teams that should only improve heading into next season.
With the Cincinnati Bengals, we got to see what Joe Burrow can be in the NFL, but injury shortened the former No.1 overall pick’s rookie year. Investing to protect Burrow is necessary and while the team is still likely a few years away from competing, next year should be a better showcase of where they are at.
Here is draft analysis in order of strongest draft class to the weakest (including 2020 record):
Cleveland Browns (11-5): This is one of the league's best drafts this year, as the Browns nailed pick after pick and compiled multiple on players who were mocked to go much higher than where they fell.
Greg Newsome II was the first bargain, who fell to the Browns at the 26 spot in the first round of the draft. He is more agile than any other corner in the class and held his own at Northwestern last season. The Browns were in need of a third corner and Newsome offers that and more. He had one interception in four games in 2020 and held opposing quarterbacks to a 31.7 passer rating when targeted against.
They then added Jerimiah Owusu-Koramoah towards the bottom of the second round. His name should be familiar to football fans that were on Twitter during the draft, as he was often thrown around as the player that analysts were most shocked hadn’t been drafted in round one. He then fell into the Browns’ lap, who were poised to take him. He plays a versatile game and though Owusu-Koramoah is a linebacker, he was also used as a slot corner while in college.
Anthony Schwartz went in a spot that made sense for a player with his potential and the Browns seemed happy to add the draft's fastest receiver who ran a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash. A big part of his game is what happens after the catch, where he averaged an SEC leading 9.1 yards last season.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was another noticeable addition, with his ability to be effective against the rush being his biggest strength.
Baltimore Ravens (11-5): The Ravens needed to add a receiver that could get open and take some of the pressure off of Lamar Jackson, who is constantly asked to extend the play.
Their first selection was Rashod Bateman who is an excellent route runner and lined up often in the slot at Minnesota. He plays a tough game and finds himself fighting for yards after contact. In five games in 2020 he had 472 yards and two touchdowns. The year before he was criminally good, averaging 20.3 yards per catch.
They also drafted Odafe Oweh who is considered to be a freak of a physical specimen at 6’5’’ 257 pounds. For an EDGE he also ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and showcased a 134-inch broad jump. His issues are ones that can be coached up, as he hasn’t become the technical player that could boost him to the next level.
With an offensive line that struggled in 2020 improvements were something the Ravens looked for in the draft. Ben Cleveland in the third round might have been a reach but he excels at run blocking and his combination of size and speed will only help him improve as he becomes more technical.
Addressing wide receiver with the Bateman pick checked off a massive box for the Ravens, but they also added Tylan Wallace who was a productive receiver across four seasons at Oklahoma State. He averaged 16.8 yards per catch and caught 26 touchdowns on 205 receptions between 2017-2020.
Saun Wade is another notable addition that likely would have come a lot higher in the draft if he had not struggled in 2020. In 2019 at Ohio State, Wade made a name for himself as a slot corner, but in 2020 he was bounced to the outside where the quality of his play was called into question.
Cincinnati Bengals (4-11): Ja’Marr Chase as the first selection for the Bengals was somewhat expected. Familiarity had to have played a massive part though in this decision, as the top three receivers in the draft were all similar in skill. If receiver was the biggest need for the Bengals I would have rather seen them shop this pick and take the third of the big three. Leaving Penei Sewell on the board though just feels like a mistake.
Last year, Joe Burrow was under constant pressure and took a lot of unnecessary punishment; worst of all he eventually tore his ACL after a big hit. So why pass on the best offensive line prospect in years for a wide receiver in a stacked wide receiver class?
One big positive on taking Chase was that they still secured multiple o-line prospects that are good and have a shot at playing next season. Jackson Carman was good and garnered second-team All-ACC honors at Clemson in 2020 and offers versatility at either tackle or guard. They also were able to trade down in the second round and still address their largest area of need. Trey Hill in the sixth round while less polished then Carman again offers flexibility being capable of playing either center or guard at the next level.
The Bengals also targeted the EDGE spot heavily selecting Joseph Ossai and then Cameron Sample a round later. Ossai had a massive 2020 at Texas where he recorded 5.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He will see action early on in 2021 being used as a rotational piece on a reworked defensive line. Sample also had a big 2020 and was mocked to go during the second day of the draft but fell to day three where the Bengals snagged him.
Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4): This class fell short, and that became obvious very quickly. The first two selections by the Steelers were enough to tell me that they didn’t understand their needs.
It’s interesting though because Steelers fans seemed fairly happy about getting Najee Harris in the first round. Harris is a good player, but the value just isn’t usually there when taking a running back in the first round.
The Steelers needed to address their offensive line which is in shambles and they didn’t at the top of the draft. While the Harris pick I can at least somewhat understand since he will be RB1 in Pittsburgh following James Conners departure in the offseason, Pat Freiermuth in the second was a massive mistake.
Freiermuth is a good player and was the second best tight end in the class. He has even been given comparisons to Rob Gronkowski by analysts, but was tight end that big of a need in Pittsburgh? There was so much value littered across the draft at this point that taking a tight end doesn’t feel like the right choice.
The Steelers finally addressed the o-line with the selection of Kendrick Green in the second round. Green was a three year starter in college and offers great physical traits alongside his skill as a zone blocker. They also added another effective zone blocker in Dan Moore Jr. on day three.
The biggest addition in terms of value where he was selected was Miami linebacker Quincy Roche. He plays a smart game and is an effective pass rusher that excels at using his hands to set up offensive lineman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.