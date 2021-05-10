Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
For the first time in what feels like a lifetime, the New Orleans Saints won’t be the consensus favorite to win the NFC South following Drew Brees’ retirement from the NFL.
Instead, it looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will find themselves returning to the playoffs in a better situation than a season ago, where they went through the gauntlet of playing an extra game due to their wild card birth. There were no complaints about how the season ended when it was all said and done, as the Buccaneers triumphed in the Super Bowl against Kansas City, and beat the Saints on their path to the “Big Game.”
There are the divisions two dark horses, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, that are by far the hardest teams to mock in this division and two of the most interesting in the league.
Last year, the Falcons averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league. This dynamic offense was not rewarded at all, however, and finished with the fourth-worst record in the league. They were one of the league’s laughing stocks for much of the year, throwing away games left and right. It almost felt like they fully embraced the game plan that cost them the uper Bowl in 2016.
No lead was safe while the Atlanta defense was on the field, but if they just managed to tighten up their game late, they would have likely finished with a much better record.
The Panthers decided to take a risk this offseason and acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. A quarterback who never was able to settle into the Jets offense, Darnold’s career to this point has been made up of lowlights and mono jokes. Darnold admitted to “seeing ghosts” during points of his career in New York, but has now been freed from what was at the time one of the most nightmarish situations a young quarterback could have found themselves in. New York was a team with no star power and one of the league's worst coaches in recent history, Adam Gase. Darnold isn’t as bad as the stats say and is now in a much more forgiving situation in Carolina. I expect and hope for better things from the former third-overall pick.
Carolina Panthers (5-11): Carolina is a team that is full of upside, but has struggled to piece everything together over the years. With 11 picks in the 2021 draft, they bolstered a roster in need of depth and competition.
Their first selection was corner Jaycee Horn, who during his time at South Carolina became an elite press-man coverage corner. He had two interceptions during his college career and added three sacks. Though those numbers are low, that isn’t the style of play that is expected of a corner whose game is focused on keeping the man in front of him.
The addition of Terrace Marshall late in round two is a huge value for a team that already had a solid receiving room. At LSU, Marshall had a 158.3 passer rating while targeted. His frame is already elite and he’ll likely become a true threat at the next level.
Their class also improved their offensive line considerably with the down-the-board additions of Brady Christensen and Deonte Brown, who both offer the ability to be competitive alternatives in the near future.
Chuba Hubbard and Shi Smith are also noticeable depth additions for a team that already has quality starters at both running back and wide receiver, respectively.
Hubbard was exceptional in 2019 as he racked up over 2000 yards, and put up 21 touchdowns. 2020 was a less sensational year and caused his stock to fall as he averaged 1.7 yards less per carry than the season before.
The last big addition was Daviyon Nixon in the fifth round, who was once again a valuable acquisition late in the draft. He’s a violent member of the Iowa defensive line who had five sacks in 2020 and was mocked to go in the fourth round.
Atlanta Falcons (4-12): Drafting the most versatile player in the entire class is a massive win, as Kyle Pitts will most definitely be a star at the next level. He offers so many traits for a single player and will quickly become one of the largest mismatches that NFL secondaries are forced to face. Pitts carried Florida's offense in 2020 and assisted Kyle Trask in his Heisman push that fell short. During the season, he didn't drop a single pass and showcased his blocking abilities as well.
The second selection of Atlanta’s draft, safety Richie Grant, is one that will be debated heavily until we see how Trevon Moehrig pans out in comparison. Grant was the fourth highest-rated safety in the draft while Moehrig was the consensus number one according to PFF. That doesn’t mean Grant can’t become a better player and obviously the Falcons saw something there.
They also were able to draft Jalen Mayfield who was considered a first-round prospect before falling down the board considerably. Picking Mayfield, while considered a reach because of the drop off, still has potential to be effective.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5): With the last pick in the first round, the Buccaneers drafted Washington EDGE Joe Tryon, who was rated highly by a lot of analysts. His stats tell a different story than his play with a majority of his pressure coming unblocked, or on cleans. He opted out in 2020, but the work-in-progress label associated with him is one that Tampa Bay was willing to take.
They also were willing to take another risk by selecting Kyle Trask with the last pick in the second round. Trask has a notable lack of experience compared to other quarterbacks that were drafted. He only started the better part of two years during his high school and collegiate career. On the surface, he looked great throwing to Kyle Pitts last year, but how much did that have to do with ability versus the receivers he was throwing to?
With no glaring holes at any position, Tampa Bay had absolutely no need to bank on filling team needs and instead continued to draft either projects or the best player available at the time they were selecting.
Jaelon Darden was one of these draftees and offers elusiveness at the receiver position, making defenders miss tackles on 23 occasions in 2020 as he caught 19 touchdowns along the way.
New Orleans Saints (12-4): This was not a pretty draft for a team that finds themselves in a precarious situation following Drew Brees departure. Who’s gonna be the signal caller next season: Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston or their fourth-round selection Ian Book?
If it is somehow Book then the Saints would be doomed. Sure, Book had his moments in college and played for a competitive Notre Dame team. He almost always fell short, though, in the big games and lacks the arm talent to actually be considered a legitimate starter in the future.
Their first-round pick EDGE Payton Turner was one of the more surprising picks of night one. Turner might be the pick that they inevitably nail but it didn’t address any of their top needs and was a shot in the dark by New Orleans.
Stanford’s Paulson Adebo could have the biggest impact of any of these draftees and was a good college corner who excelled in the zone-heavy system run by the Cardinal. He has length at the corner position and, in the third round, could become a day-two steal that elevates a weakened New Orleans secondary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.