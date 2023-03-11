PRESS RELEASE: Coast Report captures state, national honors in San Francisco

Coast Report staff traveled to San Francisco for the Spring National Student Media Conference March 9-11. Pictured from left to right: Features Editor Liz Hanna, Arts + Culture Editor Marcy Cano, Reporter Anna Tran, Multimedia Editor Colin Sweeney, Reporter Alexys DeMaria, Editor in Chief Kate Bent, Sports Editor Timothy Hessen, News Editor Kate Meyers, Managing Editor Stephanie Morales and Faculty Adviser Jeremy Shermak.