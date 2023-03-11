PRESS RELEASE: Coast Report captures state, national honors in San Francisco

Coast Report, Orange Coast College’s student newspaper, was honored with 11 awards on Saturday at the Associated Collegiate Press/Journalism Association of Community Colleges Spring National Student Media Conference in San Francisco.
Coast Report’s website finished in 10th place in the ACP Best in Show News Website category among two-year schools. Over 30 two-year colleges from across the U.S. were represented at the event and Coast Report was one of nine California-based two-year schools that finished in the top ten in the category.
Coast Report took home 10 total awards in the JACC state competition, including an overall General Excellence Award for news website. The top individual OCC honor was given to former Sports Editor Chris Bibona, who won first place in the Sports Game Story category for his coverage of “The 14 Game” in 2022. The current USC student was also given an honorable mention in the Column category for his sports column, “The Plank.”
Former Editor in Chief Sarah Guidroz garnered a second-place award for her editorial to celebrate Student Press Freedom Day in 2022. Meanwhile, Views Editor Kylie James received an honorable mention in the News Photo category for her images of the 2022 OCTA bus strike.
Pirate reporters made a strong showing in the JACC On-The-Spot contests held throughout the weekend on site in San Francisco. Reporter Anna Tran won second place in the Editorial Cartoon category, while Sports Editor Timothy Hessen was awarded with third place in the Sports Writing category. Multimedia Editor Colin Sweeney was given honorable mentions in two categories: News Photo and Sports Photo. Features Editor Liz Hanna was given an honorable mention in Opinion Writing.
The Spring National Student Media Conference is a joint event anchored by the ACP along with the JACC and California College Media Association. More than 700 students from colleges and universities across the country attended the three-day event at the Hyatt San Francisco in the city’s Financial District. It featured workshops and lectures with professional journalists, introductions to state university journalism programs, journalism-related contests, and awards ceremonies.
The ACP is the longest-running student media organization in the U.S. having recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. It is a division of the National Scholastic Press Association and based out of Minnesota. The organization “provides journalism education services to students, teachers, media advisers and others throughout the United States and in other countries.”
The JACC was founded in 1955 and includes 42 two-year college institutions across California. It is considered the premier junior college state journalism association in the U.S. The nonprofit organization helps “students, educators and publications by providing networking and educational events aimed at inspiring members at each stage of their journalism career.”
Coast Report has served as the student newspaper for Orange Coast College since 1948. Its mission is to teach students journalism while informing our campus community. For more information, visit Coast Report’s website, follow @CoastReport on all major social media or contact faculty adviser Jeremy Shermak directly at jshermak@occ.cccd.edu.
