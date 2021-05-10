Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
The AFC West really only pertains to one team at this point, with the Kansas City Chiefs sitting comfortably at the top.
While the rest of the division feels like teams that are evidently missing a certain piece. It’s really difficult to look at the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders and understand why they’ve struggled.
If they are being assessed on a single issue, I would argue that coaching has been both the Chargers and Raiders biggest downfalls. John Gruden has had some well-coached games in charge of the Raiders, but overall it feels like him and the front office have held the franchise back. It was fairly obvious for the Chargers that Anthony Lynn was a large part of the team’s performance issues. They had opportunities to close out a lot of games last season, but struggled to capitalize, and beat themselves in the end.
Denver on the other hand, was meant to be a dark horse last season before plummeting to the bottom of the AFC West. Drew Lock struggled and left fans second-guessing whether or not he was the QB of the future.
With the division still under locks for some time, all the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders can do is continue to work on making progress and building towards the future.
Here is draft analysis in order of strongest draft class to the weakest (including 2020 record):
Los Angeles Chargers (7-9): This was a big draft for a team that finds themselves in a promising situation moving forward. Last year they drafted the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Justin Herbert, thenwere able to get arguably the most polished offensive lineman in the draft, Rashawn Slater. They didn’t have to trade up or do anything besides wait for Slater to fall to them. At Northwestern he only allowed five pressures on more than 350-pass-blocking snaps.
They then addressed another huge need and drafted cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. who had three interceptions in eight games in 2020. He should be capable of adjusting to the Chargers defense.
Down the board, the strong picks continued with the addition of Chris Rumph II.The Duke product was primarily used as a pass rusher in college, but could be used as an off the ball linebacker in the NFL. He is fairly undersized, but that didn’t limit his impact in college where he created 92 total pressures.
Denver Broncos (5-11): Focusing heavily on their defense, the Broncos did well to find good value across the board, while also adding in a couple of offensive threats.
Patrick Surtain II is as polished as a prospect really can be. Drafting corner wasn’t really something the Broncos had to do here with a roster already deep at the position, but they obviously decided that they couldn't turn down the value at this spot.
They also then picked up Javonte Williams in the second round which would have been fair value for one of the best running backs in the draft. The only downside was they traded up to get him there. He rushed for 19 touchdowns last season and showed that he isn’t afraid to work for extra yards breaking 76 tackles along the way. Had they not moved up he would have definitely taken before he fell to them so it was very coordinated from the Broncos front office.
Denver also found their potential center in Division III prospect Quinn Meinerz, who is a refined player that understands the game.
Safety was a position the Broncos decided to address with back-to-back selections eight spots apart in round 5. Caden Sterns was the first safety off the board and looks to be a good rotational piece early, but Jamar Johnson was a much bigger get. Johnson was mocked to go much higher than where he fell, and already excels in coverage. He had seven interceptions during his career at Indiana and proved to be opportunistic while the ball is in the air.
Kansas City Chiefs (14-2): It isn’t the largest draft class and there weren't any first rounders, but I still do like what the Chiefs did.
Nick Bolton is likely close to NFL ready and he may be expected to play snaps early on with linebacker Damien Wilson leaving in the offseason. He’s a smart linebacker whose instincts have allowed him to play better than his athletic skills might show.
The Chiefs also were able to get Creed Humphrey, which is a huge selection for the franchise. Their o-line was demolished by the Buccaneers in the super bowl, so patching the issues up was necessary. Humphrey already has the ability to come in and start day one in the NFL. While at Oklahoma he managed to not give up a single sack over three years
There was continuation of bolstering their offensive line with the addition of Trey Smith in round six. While Smith won’t likely be asked to start for sometime, that will not discredit his skill. He should be considered one of the better guards in the entirety of the class, but medical concerns involving blood clots inside of his lungs during his time in college caused him to fall down the board.
Las Vegas Raiders (8-8): The Raiders front office has a thing for taking players they want when they want them and it continues to leave them getting burned in terms of value.
It’s interesting because they know what their needs are and even draft for them, but that’s where it typically goes wrong. Alex Leatherwood who they took 17th overall is a decent tackle and also offers versatility at guard, but was significantly worse than a lot of the other top tackles that were still on the board when his name was called.
They did make up for what was surely a massive reach however, selecting the highest rated safety in round two in Trevon Moehrig. In college Moehrig was often left on an island where he showed the poise and ability to become a play-making star. Over the last two year at TCU he had 19 pass breakups which was the most among safeties.
From there though the rest of the draft contained mostly reaches, or boom-or-bust prospects that are currently leaning more towards the bust side of things; which is worrying for a draft class that was only selected a week ago.
