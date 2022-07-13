Orange Coast College’s Coast Report student newspaper was recognized in multiple ways during the Orange County Press Club’s annual gala on June 30.
Retired Coast Report Faculty Adviser Cathy Werblin was presented with the Sky Dunlap Award that recognizes lifetime achievement and community involvement in journalism. In her absence, former Coast Report staff member and current Los Angeles Times reporter Hannah Fry, who also serves on the OC Press Club board.
“It was the honor of my life to teach and train young journalists, like Hannah, and watch them grow and develop into the accomplished professionals they are today,” Werblin said in a statement ready by Fry at the event. “They are needed now more than ever and it’s important that we support, encourage and celebrate them – and bring them into the fold with open arms while championing their efforts.”
Werblin retired from OCC following the spring 2020 semester after 22 years of service. During that time, Werblin navigated the student newspaper through journalism’s digital shift, establishing Coast Report’s online presence while maintaining a biweekly print edition until the campus closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During her tenure, Coast Report won multiple journalism awards and saw many students move on to work in the news industry and transfer to four-year programs.
In addition to Werblin, Coast Report sports editor Chris Bibona received a scholarship honoring his work. Bibona is currently participating in The Fund for American Studies (TFAS) program this summer in Washington, D.C. As part of this unique internship program, he will complete coursework at George Mason University while interning at Radio America in Arlington, Virginia. Chris will attend the University of Southern California this fall to continue studying journalism.
Coast Report has served as the student newspaper for Orange Coast College since 1948. Its mission is to teach students journalism while informing our campus community. For more information, visit Coast Report’s website, follow @CoastReport on all major social media or contact faculty adviser Jeremy Shermak directly at jshermak@occ.cccd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.