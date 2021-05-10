Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
For years, the AFC East was one of the least contested divisions in all of football with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots walking all over their competition for the better part of two decades and collecting 17 AFC East titles between 2001-2019.
Brady then left and the competitive fire that New England had produced for years went out. Buffalo rose from the ashes with their young gunslinger Josh Allen and became a legitimate Super Bowl contender, as well as the AFC East’s clear favorite to win the division once again.
With the addition of Stefon Diggs and an MVP-esque season out of Allen, the Bills fell one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, which has eluded the franchise since 1994.
The AFC East was full of surprises in 2020 with the new kids finally arriving on the block. However, it was the ageless wonder Ryan Fitzpatrick who led the Miami Dolphins to a respectable 10-6 season and outplayed Alabama rookie Tua Tagavaiola who never looked fully comfortable in charge of the offense.
Tua will be called upon to take over in Miami and with the Dolphins on the verge of making the playoffs only a year ago, expectations will likely be high for his sophomore season.
We also had the Jets, who were bad last year. They were so bad that they even won games down the stretch that lost them the number one overall pick. For many fans that pick would've likely been seen as compensation for the mess they were forced to watch week-by-week in 2020.
Here is draft analysis in order of strongest draft class to the weakest (including 2020 record):
New York Jets (2-14): The Jets nailed the draft and have appropriately begun the transition away from the monstrosity of an organization that had been assembled under former head coach Adam Gase. Robert Saleh now has the pieces he wanted and, going forward, must have the confidence needed to help the Jets become relevant once again.
Zach Wilson rose up big boards quickly throughout the 2020 collegiate season. He possesses the traits that will allow him to excel at the next level so long as he is coached properly. During three years at BYU, Wilson showcased his ability to extend plays and create big things out of nothing, using his superb arm strength to find open receivers in otherwise closed throwing windows. This is an appealing ability to add to an offense that was terrible a season ago. During his final season at BYU, he posted his best Pro Football Focus grade with a remarkable 95.4 mark, as he threw 33 touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding another 10 touchdowns on the ground.
They also moved up higher in the first round to make their second selection and take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Showcasing this level of willingness to protect your rookie quarterback is exactly what you want to see out of a franchise that failed to properly do the same with Sam Darnold. The addition of Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton last year wasn’t enough to help Darnold succeed, but an o-line that now consists of two top-15 draft picks over the last two seasons should help to establish both familiarity and protection for Zach Wilson.
Bolstering what was the league's lowest scoring and least productive offense in 2020 was the obvious task of Saleh and company. Georgia’s Elijah Moore was selected in the second round and should become a reliable slot option for the Jets that could easily find game time right out the gates. His floor already makes him a competitive option and if he develops Moore could find himself becoming an elite small threat from the slot. In 2020, he averaged 13.9 yards per reception and caught eight touchdowns while snagging in 86 receptions.
The last of those four selections was University of North Carolina running back Michael Carter. He is a versatile threat who can become a receiving option out of the backfield, and alongside Alabama’s Najee Harris was the only other RB to grade top 10 in both receiving and rushing. He caught 25 of his 30 targets in 2020 and averaged an astonishing 7.9 yards per carry in 2020. For a fourth-round pick, this is the value you are looking for especially at a position that should rarely creep up the board.
New England Patriots (7-9): If any other team had selected Mac Jones around this position, I wouldn’t have agreed with the pick, but I do think New England was the best landing spot for both parties. At Alabama last season, he was the best quarterback in the nation, posting the highest PFF grade and being the most accurate quarterback ever graded by PFF. His biggest knocks are his athletic traits and the quality of receivers he played alongside while at Alabama. For New England, I don't think there is any concern about a QB that does not appear to be a dominant athlete.
They were also able to add the best interior defender in the draft, Alabama’s Christian Barmore, who set himself apart from a relatively weaker class at his position. Most analysts expected his name to appear somewhere around the first round so picking him up in the second via a trade-up was a great move for the Patriots who seem keen on bolstering their defensive line after signing Davon Godchaux in the offseason.
One of their better down the board selections slipped far into the fifth round – Cameron McGrone out of Michigan. The 20-year-old linebacker possesses great lateral speed and, though he struggles at times in coverage, he is still young and has plenty of time to learn and adapt at the next level.
Miami Dolphins (10-6): Jaylen Waddle was reciever one in this draft class and even though he wasn’t the first off the board his game alone will showcase his ability. While undersized at the wide receiver position, Waddle is elite on the outside and uses explosive speed to threaten on any route. He is a polished runner and majestically breaks past defenders with the ball in his hands. Familiarity is a massive part of this selection, as Waddle and Tua will be reunited from their college days at Alabama, where they connected for close to 800 yards of offense.
Miami also showed their reliance on Jaelen Phillips’ medical records and commitment to the sport after quitting the game of football at one point due to concussion issues. These concerns are the only reason Miami could take him at this point with his production making him one of the better prospects in the class. During his sole year at University of Miami, Phillips recorded 42 QB pressures, showcasing his ability to disrupt the pass.
Additions on the offensive line are always welcome and the Dolphins drafted Liam Eichenberg for that reason 42nd overall. Over his last two seasons at Notre Dame, he didn’t surrender a single sack. He isn’t considered a freak athlete,but Eichenberg was one of the top tackles in the nation and is a polished player who should be more than capable of playing this year if needed.
Miami also added Jevon Holland six selections before Eichenberg. Holland was the first safety selected in the draft and though he wasn’t ranked the highest, I still like this pick. He has the ability to play corner if needed and is already good in coverage. Another part of his game at Oregon was special teams where he lined up as a punt returner and averaged 15.3 yards per return in 2019.
Buffalo Bills (13-3): The Bills draft was fine overall and addressed the defensive end position that was a clear concern when you look at how they drafted.
Buffalo elected to spend their first two picks of the draft at the EDGE position and were able to select Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr., who’ll instantly become an intimidating duo that the Bills can utilize to put pressure on the quarterback.
Rousseau is a physical specimen coming in at 6-foot-7 and adding 11-inch hands to his skillset. His issues came when he rushed from the outside where he suffered significant drop offs in production compared to the inside. Speed is another asset for Rousseau, who will likely compete for the number one spot in Buffalo.
Basham also faced his own struggles failing to maintain consistency at times during his college career, but the size and power is once again there. At Wake Forest he totaled 20.5 sacks and showcased an overall skill set that garnered first round interest.
The Bills added a trio of offensive linemen in the draft,all of which will need some time to adjust their game to the next level, but have the potential to become polished players at their respective positions.
