Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
The NFC West will continue to be the most competitive division in the entire NFL next year.
Seattle, while likely the betting favorite, is a team that has fallen from the pedestal they were once standing on. This was part of the reason Russel Wilson supposedly wanted out, as the offensive line had deteriorated.
Matthew Stafford is a huge addition for the Los Angeles Rams. He’s arguably a top 10 quarterback talent wise, and is closer to the top eight signal callers in the league. His stats while in Detroit have been elite, but now he has an even better supporting staff surrounding him and is in a win-now position.
Injuries killed any hope the San Francisco 49ers had last season, but with their pieces finally healthy, they should easily become an immediate threat once again. The only concern is who will be the starting quarterback this season and whether or not they can carry the 49ers back to the playoffs.
The Arizona Cardinals are the last threat in the division and have become one of the league’s more exciting franchises with the partnership between Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins that developed last season. As Kyler continues to develop, the Cardinals should only become better, and a strengthened defense could be the change needed to get them into the playoffs.
Here is a draft analysis in order from strongest draft class to weakest (including 2020 record):
San Francisco 49ers (6-10): For those that watch North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance’s film from 2019, they’ll understand the hype that surrounds the FCS prospect. Lance was surreal passing for 2,786 yards on 287 attempts and threw 28 touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also a threat on his feet, adding 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lance is mechanically sound and shows the talent to be a special quarterback once he develops. One of his biggest knocks was the competition level he played at and the lack of film he had compared to other prospects, but as far as the 49ers are concerned, they nailed this pick.
Aaron Banks out of Notre Dame is a polished guard who was well rounded as a pass blocker and run blocker in 2020. He is considered a reach at the spot, but San Francisco was in need of fixing their interior and chose to draft Banks even with his physical and athletic limitations.
San Francisco enjoys taking running backs and had a need for a redefined number one option. Trey Sermon is that and at Ohio State, he put up 7.1 yards per carry and 7.5 in 2019 and 2020, respectively, adding on four touchdowns in each season. His game isn’t built on speed, but instead relies on breaking tackles and possessing elite balance.
Ambry Thomas was a massive land for a team that could use a corner of the future. The 6-foot-1 Michigan product has already played in a pro-style scheme and excelled in press-man coverage. He opted out in 2020 and lacks the other experience of prospects only having 776 snaps of college experience at corner.
Arizona Cardinals (8-8): Zaven Collins is a massive linebacker at 6-foot-5 270 pounds, but was also the best coverage linebacker in college of his draft class. This toolset with his frame should make him an intimidating piece in what is a highly improved Cardinals defense.
Arizona’s wide receiver room has improved significantly recently with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins a year ago and A.J Green this offseason. Purdue’s Rondale Moore is the newest dynamic threat added into the mix. He is slick with the ball in his hands, forcing 37 missed tackles in 2018. His playing time was limited over the last couple of seasons due to injuries, but his 14 touchdowns and 1,915 yards of receiving over 178 receptions were enough to be selected in round two.
They also got a steal in UCF corner Tay Gowan who was considered to be a top-100 player overall and top-10 corner. A round six selection who has the upside to be a future starter is always massive. He offers size and movement skills that boosted his production. In 2019 he had two interceptions, one sack and 22 solo tackles.
Los Angeles Rams (10-6): The Rams didn’t have a first round selection and took Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell in the second round. It was a controversial selection with Atwell’s size being a concern at the next level. He weighed in at only 149 pounds at the medical combine and is 5-foot-9. He did make an impact though in college against man coverage where he showed the ability that got him drafted. Across three seasons, he averaged 16.6 yards per catch and had 20 touchdown receptions.
South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones was their next selection in round three and his game has some things that need patching. He has solidified himself as a good run defender, contributing 101 solo tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Jones' issues lie in his lack of playing time and ability while playing in coverage.
Drafting prospects with high ceilings and low floors is a good place for teams with less valuable picks to take a risk and try to acquire top-end talent. Cornerback Robert Rochell and wide receiver/tight-end Jacob Harris both fall into this category.
Rochell has an impressive 41-inch vertical and in a high school was a track standout running a 10.8 second 100-meter dash.
Harris had an identical vertical, and also showcased his speed running a 4.39 40-yard dash. He is also a 6-foot-5, 219-pound receiver.
Seattle Seahawks (12-4): With only three selections in the draft, the Seahawks struggled to find value picks.
They reached largely on Western Michigan wide receiver D’wayne Eskridge. He wasn’t ranked anywhere close to the second round, but is an interesting player that fits a similar frame to Tyler Lockett. His route tree is already polished and he has explosive speed that he utilized to take advantage of the low number of times he was targeted. In 2020, Eskridge averaged 23.3 yards per reception and caught 8 touchdowns on a grand total of 33 receptions.
An addition in an otherwise small class that might have gone unnoticed is Stone Forsythe, who is a composed left tackle out of Florida. He started there in 2020 and protected the offense with the most passing yards per game in the nation. The main knock on him was run blocking, though the Gators didn’t spend a lot of time utilizing that part of the game anyways.
