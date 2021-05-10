Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
The NFC East was by far the worst division in the NFL last season. A team with a losing record was crowned division champions as four slumping franchises battled for a playoff birth.
One of the few positive takeaways attributed to this mess of a division was that it technically produced competitive football games between division rivals. Three teams were all involved in a playoff push in the final couple of games.
Last year's struggles within the division came from poor quarterbacking performances.
When Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury, the Dallas Cowboys were forced to turn to Andy Dalton, who was also injured for some time and replaced by Ben Dinucci. The team never really settled in and struggled defensively as well.
The Philadelphia Eagles might have been the running favorites after Dak’s injury, if it hadn’t been for the regression shown by Carson Wentz, who inevitably played his way out of Philadelphia.
Division champs in their first season the Washington Football Team, wound up benching starter Dwayne Haskins Jr. before releasing him. They turned to Alex Smith, who helped one of the league’s more intimidating defenses make the playoffs.
In New York, things went south early with Saquon Barkley suffering a season ending injury in Week 2. Daniel Jones wasn’t good enough to lead the Giants, but he wasn’t the team’s only issue a season ago.
With subtle improvements made in the offseason across the board the division could easily find itself in a similar situation to last season though the Cowboys should have some edge if Dak Prescott can return to his typical form before his injury.
Here is draft analysis in order of strongest draft class to the weakest (including 2020 record):
Washington Football Team (7-9): It’s not often you see a division winner produce one of the better classes of draft week, but that’s what the Football Team did.
Linebacker Jamin Davis was a one-year starter at Kentucky but showcased tons of promise once given the opportunity. He is already a good tackler and his length made him a good off-ball linebacker. His three interceptions and one forced fumble in 2020 helped boost his stock into the first round.
The Football Team addressed a hole at left tackle, drafting three-year starter from Texas Samuel Cosmi in the second round. In 2020, Cosmi was a team captain and a first-team All Big 12 lock, as he showcased an athletic profile that garnered teams interest.
They continued to bolster their defense by selecting 6-foot-3 corner Benjamin St-Juste out of Minnesota. At 24 years old, he isn’t as experienced as one would expect and played only 420 snaps in coverage. He does offer great change-of-direction ability testing in the 90th percentile for corners in the three-cone and short shuttle.
A much needed addition was wide receiver Dynamic Brown, who worked on the outside at University of North Carolina. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash and while only 6-foot, he makes up for it with good route-running efficiency.
The draft was solidified by two seventh round EDGEs, Baylor’s William Bradley-King and Penn State’s Shaka Toney. The duo are both considered undersized, but make up for it with impressive hand skills.
New York Giants (6-10): The Giants wanted elite playmaker Jaylen Waddle, but had to settle with trading down once the top-three receivers came off the board.
Drafting Florida receiver Kadarius Toney 20th overall was massive. He is explosive in the slot and can break through tackles at an impressive rate. Last season he had 70 catches and 10 touchdowns in the Gators dynamic offense which raised his stock from a player that's previous best season contained only 25 catches.
The Giants traded down again and nailed Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari who had a first-round grade by most outlets. His 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2020 were personal bests and show his pass rushing abilities.
This continuation of finding good value carried into the third round where they selected UCF corner Aaron Robinson who will likely fit into the slot in New York. His length isn’t there, but he utilizes bursts of speed to make up for it in coverage.
Philadelphia Eagles (4-11): Fans of the Eagles were finally rewarded with an elite receiver in Alabama’s DeVonta Smith. The Heisman Trophy winner had to wait for two other receivers to go off the board before being selected. His route running abilities are one of his biggest tools and were on display in 2020 leading to 23 touchdowns. No one could guard Smith, and the Eagles were so excited at his value that they even traded up to select him, stealing him from their division rival New York Giants in the process and making the trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
They also got another huge addition in Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who could have easily appeared in the first round had it not been for multiple ACL injuries. He’s expected to fill in at guard for the time being, but could eventually become the Eagles starting center.
Getting good value is typically how drafts are measured and the Eagles seventh round selection of Tulane EDGE Patrick Johnson was highway robbery. PFF had him at 92nd on their big board, but he fell all the way to the 234th selection. In 2020, he had 10 sacks and two forced fumbles, but had a tendency to disappear in games.
Dallas Cowboys (6-10): When you can’t address needs, going with the best player available is the next best thing and that's exactly what the Cowboys did when they selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round.
Analysts loved Parsons and considered him to be one of the best linebacker prospects in recent memory. He is as versatile as a linebacker comes, being efficient in the zone, man-to-man and as a pass rusher. Parsons didn’t play in 2020, but recorded 109 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019.
Corner was the Cowboys’ top need heading into the draft and though they weren’t able to land any of the top prospects on the board they settled on Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph in round two and South Carolina’s Israel Mukuamu in round six. Joseph isn’t a necessarily polished corner, but offers tremendous speed. He’s also versatile and can be left in either the slot or on the outside.
UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa was a huge get in the third round. At the Senior Bowl he was the best player at his position and dominated in practices and the game played that week. The line was an apparent need for the Cowboys who suffered from a lack of pressure a season ago.
Another massive prospect that landed in the Cowboys lap was LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, who was considered the best player available heading into day three of the draft. He excels in zone coverage and netted a return of three interceptions in 2020.
