Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
The current situation in the AFC South is a lot more perplexing than it was when the 2020 season came to an end in February. As details in Deshaun Watson’s legal battle continue to surface, the outlook for him taking to the field in 2021 is worrying.
That would leave the Tennessee Titans the only roster fielding the same quarterback they did when the 2020 season came to a close.
Understanding where the division is trending becomes a difficult task when only one offense has familiarity with their expected starting quarterback.
While the Titans do have a leg up on the rest of the competition, it isn’t like they are the solidified favorite to win the division. Derrick Henry is a monster and there is no question there. Ryan Tannehill has become one of the league's most consistent passers since joining Tennessee in 2018.
There is, however, a lot of uncertainty surrounding both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both will be fielding new quarterbacks this season who were drafted high at that point in their respective careers, but find themselves at very different crossroads today.
Carson Wentz is realistically playing to keep his career as a starter alive in 2021, which is a shocking development when you consider he is only three years removed from his near-MVP season in 2017 and only four years since he was drafted second overall. Reuniting with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich could be the breath of fresh air that Wentz needs to reinvent his game.
Jacksonville, on the other hand, drafted first overall this year and for months we waited for them to officially draft Trevor Lawrence. A team that honestly has the pieces to be good in the near future or even now, has to quickly put it all together if they plan to contend out of the gates. With a new coach at the helm and Lawrence the expected face of the franchise, the Jaguars hope to be a completely different team from where they were in 2020.
Here is draft analysis in order of strongest draft class to the weakest (including 2020 record):
Tennessee Titans (11-5): For the second year in a row, the team that drafted first overall didn’t have the best draft class in their division. Tennessee killed the draft based on their position, securing arguably the best corner in the class with their selection of Caleb Farley 22nd overall. Surgery during the offseason was the reason for Farley falling in the draft and though he was the third corner off the board, the potential is well worth the risk. Injury concerns are never a good trait in prospect, but at 6’2’’ and 207 pounds, the frame is there. He also runs a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash. Farley was a first-team All-ACC corner his sophomore year as he defended 16 passes and had four interceptions despite playing in only 11 of the 13 games that season.
In the second round, the Titans added North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz, who unlike last year’s disastrous selection Isaiah Wilson, mocks to be an elite pass blocker in due time.
The third and fourth rounds solidified this class with the selections of slot corner Elijah Molden and EDGE Rashad Weaver. Both players were ranked highly by Pro Football Focus with Molden being the website’s highest-graded slot corner since they began grading prospects. Rashad Weaver is a player who might not look impressive, but will likely make an impact early on in his career if legal issues don’t prohibit him from taking the field.
There were other decent selections made by the Titans but these four alone made the largest impact. Corner was the team's number one need and while it is a position that takes time to adapt to at the NFL level, Farley and Molden both have the ability to become integral pieces in a Tennessee secondary that was picked apart during the offseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15): How does a team select a generational quarterback like Trevor Lawrence and not win the draft? Well, there's a lot more to the draft then just one selection, and where you select players matters a lot. There isn’t much to write about the selection of Lawrence. We knew this would happen for the last couple of seasons. It was just a matter of what team would hold the No.1 pick.
Now onto their second selection in the first round – Travis Etienne. Is he a good player? Yes, but should he have gone in the first round? Not a chance. For a team that already bit on selecting Leonard Fournette in round one only four drafts ago, and wound up waiving the now Super Bowl champion three seasons later, there's reason to be concerned with the selection. There is a lack of familiarity with Lawrence and the Jaguars heading into year one, so adding a former college teammate and a player who alongside Lawrence helped run the Clemson offense is inviting and I understand the thought process behind the selection.
That being said, running back at this time isn’t seen as a valuable position when drafting in the NFL. Last year, we only saw a single RB go off the board in the first round and that was the very last selection by the Kansas City Chiefs, who saw the opportunity to take Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a luxury not worth passing on. CEH was of course a reliable RB last season, but was outplayed by undrafted rookie James Robinson, who was funnily enough signed by Jacksonville. He was one of the few pleasant surprises for a team that won one game and he was rewarded by getting instant competition with this weaker pick.
Again, the Jaguars reached with their third selection in the draft taking CB Tyson Campbell. Corner wasn’t necessarily a true need for a defense that selected C.J. Henderson in the first round last year and added veteran Shaquil Griffin during the offseason.
The following three selections were much better and included tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco and defensive lineman Jay Tufele. The trio all have potential and while ACL tears are reasons for concern with the first two mentioned, there was noticeable value there with all three additions.
Also, TE Luke Farrell can make an impact if Tim Tebow doesn’t end up debuting as a tight end under his former college coach Urban Meyer.
Indianapolis Colts (11-5): Two EDGE’s are the key pieces of this otherwise small haul for Indianapolis. Last year the Colts were rewarded with noticeable impact from three of their key draftees: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and Julian Blackmon.
Kwity Paye will have to make an instant impact if this draft is to be labeled a success. The Colts banked heavily on strengthening their pass rush and decided to not even address the glaring hole on their offensive line following the retirement of Anthony Castonzo.
Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round is one of those selections that may become something down the line. If Wentz doesn’t work out and the Colts choose to steer clear of promoting Jacob Eason to the starting role, maybe Ehlinger could find himself making waves sooner rather than later. As a four-year starter at Texas, he threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.
Houston Texans (4-12): This team is currently a dumpster fire and that's going easy on them. In just two years, they went from one of the most promising franchises in the NFL to one that might be set back for years to come.
With no selections until round three, they went out and missed horribly selecting Stanford’s quarterback Davis Mills. The former five-star recruit had a fifth-round grade heading into draft weekend and in two seasons at Stanford threw 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He only played in thirteen games during that period and shouldn’t be asked to come in and start if Watson doesn’t make it onto the field in 2021.
A team that will likely be drafting towards the top of the board in 2022 decided to instead take the risk of selecting one of the less promising quarterbacks in a draft where they only had five picks.
There are holes across the field in Houston and no draft would have salvaged the mess they find themselves in.
Maybe third round selection Nico Collins will break out though it never really happened at the collegiate level, or fifth rounder Brevin Jordan will make it so that there are two dynamic receiving threats coming out of the state of Florida at the tight end position.
