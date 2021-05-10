Editor’s Note: This article is part of an eight-part series analyzing the 2021 NFL Draft.
The draft's biggest stories didn’t involve the draft at all, but was about Aaron Rodgers apparently wanting out of Green Bay.
With Rodgers still likely playing in Green Bay when 2021 gets under way, the Packers should be considered heavy favorites as division champs once again.
The Chicago Bears officially gave up on the Mitchell Trubisky era and because of that could likely be a dark horse in an evolving division.
The Vikings didn’t expect that finish they had last season and alongside Kirk Cousins must be eager to make a playoff return.
The Lions offseason centered around a single move, they traded franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in return for a big haul. The move signaled an expected rebuild to begin in Detroit, though Jared Goff may be planning to win more than some might expect of a weakened Lions roster.
Here is draft analysis in order of strongest draft class to the weakest (including 2020 record):
Chicago Bears (8-8): In a division full of quality drafts, the Chicago Bears barely edged out their competition.
Trading up to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was a massive move by the Bears. Mitchell Trubisky proved that he was not the quarterback the Bears thought he was when they traded up and drafted him 2nd overall in 2017. They drafted him over the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaund Watson, only to move on from him four seasons later.
Fields is a much better prospect than Trubisky ever was, and was considered the third best player in the 2021 draft by PFF. In a QB-heavy draft, he fell to elevevtenth overall, but offers as high of a ceiling as any of the quarterbacks drafted above him. He is accurate, has a strong arm and can mix up the tempo with an explosive ground game. His biggest knock was that he rarely anticipated passes and waited for his receivers to find openings. While at Ohio State, Fields totaled 6,690 yards of offense, passing for 63 touchdowns to only nine interceptions and rushed for another 15 scores.
The Bears showcased their willingness to get the players they wanted trading up once again to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in round two. Jenkins is considered elite as a run blocker and isn’t a bad pass blocker either. As a three-year starter, his game only improved and he offers guard versatility, he will likely begin the season as the Bears starting right tackle.
Wide receiver Dazz Newsome was a day-three pick and played in four seasons at the University of North Carolina. There he showcased his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands despite not being inherently quick. If he can adjust to catching the ball in stride, he should only get better. Newsome had 18 touchdowns on 188 receptions throughout his college career.
Detroit Lions (5-11): Penei Sewell has long been regarded as a generational prospect offering some of the most impressive physical intangibles of any offensive tackle. Sewell last appeared in 2019 at only 19 years old before opting out in 2020 and should only improve with experience. When he slid to the Lions, their executives couldn’t contain their excitement. This was a massive addition for a team that is beginning a full-fledged rebuild.
They selected another player who opted out in 2020, drafting Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike in the second round. His tape does more than his stats implied and though he finished his college career with only seven sacks, he was constantly putting offenses in distress. A combination of speed and violent hands make him a threat at the next level. The Lions followed up his selection by taking another defensive lineman in Alim McNeil who was PFF’s second-best player at the position.
A prospect that I am very excited about and hoped would find a good landing spot was USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. USC has a tendency to produce dependable receivers that are oftentimes overlooked. His game is completely rounded and at only six feet, he is still highly competitive in 50/50 situations. Against Washington State last season, St. Brown shined, catching four touchdowns in the first quarter and showed the type of difference maker he can be when called upon.
Minnesota Vikings (7-9): Everyone loved the Vikings start to the draft why traded down from pick 14 and were still able to take Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw who they likely would have drafted anyways. Getting extra value and still getting the player at the top of your big board is huge. Darrisaw had the second best season ever recorded by PFF for a Power Five offensive tackle in 2020. He is fundamentally sound, long offensive tackle that keeps defenders away from the ball.
The Vikings weren’t in a spot where they necessarily had to take a quarterback, but with Kirk Cousins heading into his age 32 seasons and his consistency being called into question they selected Kellen Mond in the third round. At Texas A&M Mond gained tremendous amounts of experience dropping back to pass over 1,500 times, but is still considered a developmental prospect. He can sit behind Cousins for a season or two and continue to develop before he is thrown in as a starter. With impressive arm strength and good escapability this could be a huge acquisition that can pay off in a couple of years.
Chazz Suratt is an interesting player; the North Carolina linebacker offers impact as a blitzer, but is still adapting to the position after switching over from quarterback in 2019. He is already becoming an improved tacklerand is respectable in man coverage. Suratt is on the small side, but did contribute 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in two seasons at the position.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis can very well be the steal of the draft for the Vikings. His stock dipped because of injuries and a lack of mental focus at times, but he is a powerful guard that can become an impact starter next season.
Green Bay Packers (13-3): Was there ever any expectation of the Packers selecting an offensive weapon to give to Aaron Rodgers in the first round? Not really?
Cornerback Eric Stokes was their selection at pick 29, addressing a huge need for Green Bay. He offers elite speed and rarely gets beat deep. His big issue though is his tendency to get caught using his hands. Stokes can produce exceptional numbers picking off four passes in nine games in 2020 and returning two of them for touchdowns. His lack of instinct though gave him a modest third round grade meaning the Packers reached big time selecting him in the first round.
Missing again, the Packers selected an aggressive center out of Ohio State,Josh Myers, who found himself out of position often after whiffing on blocks at the line. He has the capability of being explosive, but will need to mature his game if he wants to be effective at the next level.
The Packers did land a receiving threat in Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, but his game was quite limited at the time. Rodgers really only offers availability in bubble screens, jet sweeps and deep-posts. He was still productive in 2020 though catching seven touchdowns and recording 1,020 receiving yards. His game will once again have to evolve if he wants to become a starting wide receiver at the next level versus the role player he is expected to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.