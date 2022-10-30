Orange Coast College's student newspaper, Coast Report, was honored during the Fall National College Media Convention in Washington, D.C. Oct. 27-30.
MediaFest 2022 brought together three major journalism organizations – the Society of Professional Journalists, College Media Association and the Associated Collegiate Press – for a multi-day conference that featured keynote presentations from well-known journalists and sessions designed to help students learn the craft.
A convention highlight was the keynote address by legendary Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who broke the "Watergate" story that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.
Coast Report was recognized with second-place honors in the CMA Pinnacle Awards in both the Media Outlet of the Year and Website of the Year among two-year colleges. The awards were given for work done during the 2021-2022 academic year. The Pinnacle Awards received more than 2,900 entries from two- and four-year colleges and universities across the country.
On Sunday, Coast Report took ninth place in the Two-Year College Website category for the ACP Best of Show Awards. These awards honor current work at institutions who attend the convention.
Coast Report staff members Kate Bent, Kate Meyers and Khalid Alsadek attended the conference. OCC journalism instructor and Coast Report faculty advisor Jeremy Shermak presented on Coast Report's recent town halls to inform student reporters and advisors on how to replicate the events at their institutions.
Coast Report has been the "student voice of Orange Coast College" since 1948.
