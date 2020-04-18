The highly anticipated ESPN “30 for 30” docuseries “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan debuts Sunday at 9 p.m. EST, in a 10-part series that airs two episodes every week through May 17.
Jordan played 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships and six final MVPs, while also adding 14 NBA all-star appearances and two Olympic gold medals.
The documentary directed by Jason Hehir, that takes an in-depth look at Jordan’s last season with the Bulls, was moved up from June because of the deprived content in the sports world.
This is the first time Michael Jordan has agreed to do in-person sit down interviews with someone doing a synopsis of his career.
The wide intrigue comes from the never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 Bulls championship run where a film crew was granted unprecedented access all season long.
The series is co-produced by ESPN and Netflix, making it streamable immediately on both platforms right after it airs.
The trailer focuses on the stories of key important players on that Chicago Bulls team such as Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. It also teases guest interviews from Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake and Kobe Bryant.
“The Last Dance” is not only supposed to compare to other great “30 for 30” documentaries, it’s rumored to be the best they’ve released, even surpassing the 2016 Oscar-winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America.”
On ABC’s “Good Morning America” with Robin Roberts, Jordan expressed a part of the docuseries where he felt like he transformed from “Mike Jordan” to “Michael Jordan.”
“Up until I hit that game winning-shot at North Carolina, people called me Mike,” he said. “After that my whole name changed to Michael Jordan and I think that resonated with more people outside UNC.”
Jordan also expressed caution to people who might take offense to some scenes in the series.
"You're going to see a lot of things that people forgot life was that way," Jordan said. “You had to live life as it came.”
This Jordan “30 for 30” will surely not disappoint, but will it top the expectations? Whether or not it does, the 10-part series will definitely provide something to look forward to.
Wow great article can’t wait to watch.
