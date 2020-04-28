Kansas City Chiefs have a complete foothold over the AFC West, and I don't see that changing for at least another season. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league and has All-Pro talent surrounding him on offense with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
Every other team in the Chief’s division was slightly below average last season. That isn’t to say that one of them won’t catch the Chiefs in the near future. While the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders might be struggling to climb in the rankings, they have accumulated more picks with better value than the Chiefs.
Las Vegas will play next season for the first time at its new home in Paradise, Nev. It should still feel confident in Derek Carr who's proven to be an average starting quarterback, but the team also added Marcus Mariota who may help push Carr to get better. Last season Josh Jacobs was breaking out in his rookie campaign before an injury sidelined him and derailed his Rookie of the Year bid.
The Broncos aren’t in a horrible spot either with it looking like Drew Lock should become a serviceable quarterback starting the final five games last season, and helping the team go (4-1) during the span. It also added A.J. Bouye who will replace Chris Harris who departed during the offseason.
Things for the Chargers could have gone better last season. It was Philip Rivers last season in LA and it didn’t go too well. Even with a healthy Keenan Allen the team struggled to find a footing in the AFC West and after week nine finished the season final seven games by going (1-6).
Catching Kansas City is the clear goal for the rest of the AFC West and the draft is where progress on gaining ground should begin.
Draft analysis in order of the strongest draft class to the weakest:
Denver Broncos (7-9): Getting Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick in the draft was all you needed to see to know that this was a great draft class. Jeudy was the best receiver in the class and everyone in Denver should be excited for what he will bring to the table.
Taking another wide receiver with its second round pick might have been greedy, but I don't mind it here. K.J. Hamler offers great speed, and though undersized, should become a good option in the slot for the Broncos. The draft was great especially for Drew Lock picking up the two gifted receivers.
It was even better though when you recognize the two offensive lineman that it snagged who should be starting sooner than later in regard to Lloyd Cushenberry who was under center at LSU, and Netane Muti who’s NFL ready but faced injury concerns that led him to fall into the sixth round. The Broncos even managed to address its needs on the defense to cap off an amazing draft.
Los Angeles Chargers (5-11): The Chargers were in an awkward situation at pick six as it targeted a quarterback. Once Miami took Tua with the fifth pick, it became obvious the Chargers would take Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
He’s a legit talent but comes a little bit unpolished for the sixth overall pick in the draft. Obviously his arm will be a weapon at the NFL level, and a player with his size and smarts should adapt to the league. It’s just a matter of when. But the Chargers really had no other option then trading down and potentially targeting Jordan Love if it wanted better value with the pick.
The Chargers did have the assets to trade back into the first round, doing so to take Kenneth Murray, a linebacker out of Oklahoma. The pick filled a need for sure, but felt like a reach when you look at the other linebackers that had yet to go off the board. It also has to be mentioned that the team gave up a second and third round pick where it could have potentially found a lot better value. Murray had great production his senior year, finishing with 102 tackles, which was only two less than Isaiah Simmons, the first linebacker off the board at pick eight.
K.J. Hill in the seventh round helped this class a lot. The receiver was a steal that late when you factor in the production he had at Ohio State and his knack to not drop passes.
Las Vegas Raiders (7-9): Having all seven of its draft picks in the first four rounds should have netted the team with great returns.
The Raiders started its draft with a pick that made sense for its philosophy of taking speed at receiver with Henry Ruggs III, but long term will probably prove to be the wrong choice with Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb still available. That’s not meant to discredit Ruggs III though, he ran a stunning 4.27 40-yard dash which was the fastest of the class. He also caught 24 touchdowns in three years at Alabama, and will be a serious deep threat at the NFL level immediately, as he should expect to start week 1.
Damon Arnette was a huge reach at pick 19, even with corner being a position of need. It almost feels like the Raiders were lost where to go after A.J. Terrell was taken with the 16 pick.
The raiders also failed to address its needs on the defensive line after taking Clelin Ferrell last year at pick four which hasn’t proved to pay dividends. Taking two more wide receivers in round three feels like luxury picks from a team that isn't in position to make any.
Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): As the Super Bowl winners, it was expected that this draft class wouldn't be one of the better classes.
I think Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a good pick even if it was a reach. The Chiefs will be able to utilize him better than anyone else with his receiving capabilities, making him a good back for a great team. He had 55 receptions in his final season at LSU and rushed for 1,415 yards.
There isn’t much else in terms of instant impact. Willie Gay Jr. could one day become a serviceable player but only played in five games last year so he should be viewed as a project, and I liked the Lucas Niang pick who has potential at tackle.
