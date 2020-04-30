Next season, the NFC South will quickly become one of the most popular divisions.
What's been happening in Tampa Bay this offseason is very intriguing, as Tom Brady looks to reinvent his career with a stacked receiver tandem and an up-and-coming defensive core that impressed toward the end of last season.
The Saints are still the obvious gatekeeper of the NFC South after a great season last year. When Drew Brees went down early it looked like the Saints’ chances for the season would be called into question. Instead, Teddy Bridgewater held it down until Brees returned to cap off another great season in a historic career that's been full of playoff failures.
Carolina has finally formally ended the Cam Newton era, handing the offense over to Teddy Bridgewater who the team added in free agency. The team will hope to improve on a poor 2019 that saw it become the worst team in the division.
Atlanta also struggled to find consistency last season on the defense, but could improve on a subpar season. Matt Ryan will have to lead the team, and work on thinning the amount of interceptions he threw compared to last season.
Below, the NFC South’s draft is analyzed in order of the strongest draft class to the weakest:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9): The Buccaneers could have had a horrible draft and its fans probably wouldn’t have done much more than bat an eye after the stellar offseason. It added Tom Brady at quarterback and got former Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement.
Now, it has absolutely killed the draft as well.
Tristan Wirfs is an NFL caliber linemen already and will surely become good friends with Brady as he sets his sights on protecting the veteran quarterback.
It also added Antoine Winfield Jr. who is a dependable safety who could be a starter early in his career. His below average size hurts his potential to be a star but he's a player that the Buccaneers should know how to use.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn is another dependable addition at running back. He rushed for over 1,000 yards during his last two seasons of college and showed the ability to be a receiving back if need be.
The last big highlight of the class was Tyler Johnson who was a physical receiver in college, a skill that made up for his lack of explosive speed and helped him win at least half of the battles. He played at Minnesota where he built a catalog of school records across four year of football and had three very productive seasons to cap his time there off. Tampa isn’t necessarily in need of more receivers, already having one of the best tandems in the league, but an option that can win contested battles for the ball will always be well received.
Carolina Panthers (5-11): Carolina elected to strengthen one side of the ball rather than focusing on both and I applaud it for the bold strategy. It got some quality players, many of which that could start out of the gates.
Derrick Brown is a week-one starter as a defensive tackle and could become elite very quickly. He already does so much right and will be a solid pass rusher. At Auburn, Brown did it all picking up 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.
The defensive line needed help and Brown did just that but it also added Yetur Gross-Matos who posted 9.5 sacks in his final season. He’s someone that could become a huge asset on the defense if he is given enough time.
The Panthers seemed keen on taking players with high ceilings, adding another in Jeremy Chinn whose frame is already well rounded. At Southern Illinois, Chinn excelled at forcing turnovers and finished his career there with 13 interceptions and four forced fumbles.
If Troy Pride is able to develop at corner and learn to play with more confidence, these four picks can easily become a unit of capable starters.
New Orleans Saints (13-3): With only four picks in the draft, Saints fans should be happy getting three good players.
Cesar Ruiz is a good center and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start early in his career. A lot of his game is already polished and he is a player who will only get better with time.
The Saints also got Zach Baum who, in some mocks, was projected as a first round pick but was picked up in the third round. Baum was dynamic at Wisconsin where he finished 2019 with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. If he adds on a few more pounds, Baum will be a dangerous player with the power and traits he already possesses.
The Saints finished off the string of good picks by selecting Dayton’s Adam Trautman. He is an interesting player who has a versatile tool set that can be used similar to Taysom Hill.
At times in college he played quarterback lining up in the wildcat formation. His upside though is as a receiving tight end where he excelled. The concern is whether or not the production was due to playing against lesser competition at Dayton where he was often a physical mismatch for opposing defensive backs. However, this class has some glimmers of hope for a team that had the fewest selection in the draft.
Atlanta Falcons (7-9): The Falcons draft class was top heavy to say the least. It found three reliable additions with an early trio of picks and then didn’t garner much more with its final three.
A.J. Terrell is a decent cornerback and his selection fulfills the Falcons’ number one need. He should be capable of starting next season but his ceiling doesn’t appear to be much higher than a serviceable corner. A lack of aggression harms him from being a star in the secondary. The pick was a reach but at the very least filled a need with a dependable corner.
Marlon Davidson is in a similar position — he’s not a bad player but lacks the flare that makes an edge rusher a superstar. His three blocked kicks last season were impressive but the Falcons may look to work on developing his game before having him start.
Matt Hennessy offers much of the same projections but at center. He’s a three year starter that understands his job but will need to bulk to be effective at the NFL level. It’s hard to fault the Falcons for addressing its needs but this class isn’t impressive.
