A walk down great sports memory lane

While our favorite sports are at a standstill due to quarantine, here’s a look at some of the best and most iconic sports moments in history.
Derek Redmond’s father helped him finish at the Olympics, 1992.
Derek Redmond already had an injury-filled career, but at the 1992 games in Barcelona it got worse. Redmond was competing in the 400m race when halfway through his hamstring snapped in half. In a heartfelt moment, his father ran on the track and helped him finish the race while Redmond cried on his shoulder. Words can’t describe the scene that took place that day, which is why it is so memorable to everyone.
Micheal Phelps breaks Olympic gold medal record, 2008.
Mark Spitz had previously held the Olympic gold medal record with seven, but at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Michael Phelps surpassed that. Phelps won eight gold medals, dominating nearly every swim event there was and forever marking his place in history.
Micheal Jordan hits “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo in the playoffs, 1989.
Michael Jordan has had many memorable moments in his career, but before he was a champion, the one moment the basketball world has not forgotten is “The Shot.” Jordan flashed through the middle a little above the circle at the free throw line in game five of the 1989 playoffs and hit a jump shot over Craig Ehlo to win at the buzzer. He celebrated immediately with multiple iconic air punches to send the Chicago Bulls past the Cleveland Cavaliers. When you look back at highlights of the greatest ever to play basketball, this will undoubtedly be at the top of Jordan’s tape.
United States Women’s national soccer team defeats China, 1999.
In the most viewed women's sporting event of all time, the 1999 U.S. women’s soccer team defeating China in penalty kicks has to be a part of this list. Brandi Chastain scoring the final PK to beat China and then infamously pulling her shirt off to celebrate will go down as one of the most great but conflicting moments in sports ever. As she stood for something bigger, many were opposed to what she did after she scored. The next year FIFA even made a rule that pulling any clothing for a man or women will result in a yellow card. The consensus was more obsessed with what she did after the goal rather than to what she did before it.
New England Patriots comeback from 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 2016.
The Atlanta Falcons held a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, just to see it disappear slowly against the New England Patriots. Any spectator of this recent Super Bowl saw Kyle Shanahan and Matt Ryan fold under pressure. Countless coaching mistakes and poor execution led to Tom Brady taking apart Atlanta’s defense like a surgeon while winning his fifth ring and beating them 34-28 in overtime. This is by far Bill Belichick's best Super Bowl win yet.
Cleveland Cavaliers become first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in NBA Finals, 2016.
The Cavaliers didn’t just become the first team to come back down from 3-1 in the finals, they also ended the city of Cleveland’s 52-year drought without a championship. To add on to the accolades, they also beat the Golden State Warriors, who had a record of 73-9, the best NBA regular season record ever. Lebron James also fulfilled his promise of bringing a ring to the city of Cleveland as Kyrie Irving solidified his superstar status by hitting the game-sealing three over Steph Curry. This moment holds a lot of weight in history.
Lou Gehrig “Luckiest man on earth speech.” 1939.
Lou Gehrig was a hall of fame baseball player for the New York Yankees. In his 15 years as a member, he led them to six championships. On July 4, 1939, Gehrig announced he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. When he made this legendary speech, everyone listening knew what he had was basically a death sentence. Two years later he died of the disease that now bears his name.
