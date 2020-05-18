It was a season many on the Pirates baseball team may want to forget, which should come easy when you consider the season never really happened.
In the already played series against Golden West, the Pirates of Out of the Park Baseball found a way to improve on its real-life record besting the Rustlers’ two games to one. The team was led by freshman Cary Arbolida who went deep twice during the three-game span.
According to the simulation, the Pirates would also have picked up the third match against Irvine valley enroute to the sweep. With these final outcomes, the Pirates would have finished its season with a modest (20-16) record, and (11-10) in conference play.
The numbers are not what the Pirates would have hoped for, but when you factor in the competitiveness of the Orange Empire Conference and its slow start, it’s still impressive what the Pirates were able to get done.
There were takeaways from the simulated season. The Pirates had positional standouts in the OOTP sim, as multiple players were awarded for their efforts within the simulation.
Sophomore Jake Lopez was named the pitcher of the year in the simulation, having a (5-1) campaign which saw him record a 2.23 ERA across 48.1 innings pitched. He limited opponents to a .226 batting average and was the clear cut choice for the pitcher of the year award, receiving seven of the possible eight first-place votes. Lopez helped lead the Pirates to have the league’s best rotational ERA and made the MVP shortlist.
Freshman Logan Jackson was also honored for his performances inside of the simulation, receiving the platinum stick award (silver slugger) for center fielders. Jackson finished the season with a slash line of .363/.385/.495, in 91 at-bats.
The Pirates also had sophomore David Morgan finish third in MVP voting. Morgan excelled with the bat between his hands, leading the Pirates with his six home runs and 13 RBIs while finishing third in slugging across the OEC.
Statistics aside, it was Golden West who ended up finishing on top of the OEC as it would conclude the season with a (16-5) record in conference play. The Rustlers were atop the standings in conference play before the season ended, but had only a (12-10) record across the whole season. In the simulation, it was led on by a starting rotation that had three pitchers named to the pitcher of the year shortlist. Golden West just barely edged out the Gauchos, finishing the season off with one more victory.
Saddleback’s freshman Nation Wood was the league’s unanimous MVP receiving all eight of the first-place votes. Wood decimated opposing pitchers, capturing a .462 batting average and leading the league with seven home runs, and 19 RBIs.
Though the season was canceled, and these fictional stats are meaningless, it’s still interesting to think about what could have been. Who knows, maybe that question was best-left unanswered, but for those who do want to know, think of this series of stories as your answer.
