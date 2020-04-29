The NFC East is a two-legged race right now. I don’t see either the Redskins or the Giants contending for at least another season. The two teams are both going through rebuilds, with the Giants more poised to foster a competitive roster in the coming seasons.
Then there is the Cowboys who are tightly contested in the power rankings with Philadelphia. Last season was a disaster for the Cowboys; the team missed the playoffs and fired head coach Jason Garett. With a roster filled with talent it was an inexcusable failure, and Jerry Jones was forced to finally show his hand when it came to a coaching overhaul.
Philadalphia won the division last year, but it wasn’t a convincing season either. If it weren’t for the week 16 victory against the Cowboys, who would have made the playoffs had it won the contest, the Eagles would have instead missed them.
This season will focus on two main figures in the NFC East: Carson Wentz, the Eagles quarterback, and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys signal caller. The two have proven to be good players who play at an above average level, but injuries have plagued Wentz 'career to this point. Dak took the Cowboys by surprise as a fourth-round pick who started in 2016 after an injury to Tony Romo. Dak won the job and led the team to a (13-3) season. Since then Dak has been a decent quarterback and last year threw for 4,902 yards. His issue though has been leading the team to the playoffs, failing to do so twice now in his four seasons.
It should be a fun division to watch though, with two teams filled with inconsistencies slugging it out for divisional superiority.
Draft analysis in order of the strongest draft class to the weakest:
Dallas Cowboys (8-8): America’s team should be happy with this draft. CeeDee Lamb falling to pick 18 was absolutely criminal, and even if the pick was a luxury in Dallas, who already have a good receiving core, there's no reason to pass on such a high value prospect. Lamb can do it all, becoming a threat wherever he is on the field. At Oklahoma, Lamb had prowess for the big play, averaging 21.4 yards per reception.
Trevon Diggs is a good corner for a team that was lacking in the position, and his size is already NFL caliber. He likes to go for the big play which hurt him at times, but he should bully smaller receivers.
Tyler Biadasz isn’t a flashy or powerful center, but he is consistent and should be serviceable if called upon to fill the hole left by Travis Frederick. The Bradlee Anae pick was also a steal in the fifth round, and Neville Gallimore wasn't bad value in the third either.
New York Giants (4-12): The Giants addressed one of its most clear needs in a big way, overhauling its offensive line with talent. Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart and Shane Lemieux are all good o-line men, and New York has to be happy with drafting the trio in rounds one, three and five. Thomas should start week one and the others have potential to make the next step pretty early on.
The Giant’s best pick of the draft was for sure Xavier McKinney who fell to it in the second round despite first round projections. He’s a polished safety who offers versatility when it comes to how and where he plays. McKinney should start next season and fills a glaring hole in New York.
Darnay Holmes also fell to the Giants and has an opportunity to break into a Giants secondary that is largely made up of young players who are just as inexperienced as Holmes. He had eight interceptions in college and also returned kicks.
Washington Redskins (3-13): It made sense to take Chase Young with pick two even if defensive end wasn’t an immediate need for the team. Washington drafted arguably the best prospect in the class and will hope he makes an immediate impact on the defense.
The team also filled its need for a receiver to assist Dwayne Haskins in his second season. Antonio Gibson will give the Redskins various options, lining up as a receiver, running back and kick returner for Memphis, where he finished the season with 1,749 all purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. Antonio Gandy-Golden is a receiver with good speed and good size who should become a quality deep threat at the NFL level with the ability to make some immaculate catches.
Keith Ismael was a good pick for the fifth round with potential to become a starting center and a decent option now as a backup. Don’t expect the Redskins to be much better record-wise, but it made strides toward improving its team for the future, filling out other needs with its later picks.
Philadelphia Eagles (9-7): Jalen Reagor was a specialist at creating chunk plays but lost his focus while out on the field. He should become a reliable deep threat though at the NFL level.
The other Jalen — Hurts was probably one of the worst picks of the entire draft. Who knows, maybe somewhere down the line he breaks out but right now Carson Wentz is the man in Philadelphia. Taking a quarterback just doesn’t make sense here and Hurts is a big question mark. He went (38-4) in college, but plays a dual threat style which typically doesn’t translate to the NFL.
Quez Watkins in the sixth round isn’t bad, he’s not going to be a star for a long time if ever, but there’s potential.
Prince Tega Wanogho was a great addition and helped relieve the sour taste left in my mouth from the Hurts move. He hasn’t played the sport as long as the majority of those in the draft but possesses great athletic ability and has proven to be a quick learner as he adapts to the offensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.