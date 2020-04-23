Feeling the burn from home

When we got the stay-at-home orders my gym, like everyone else’s, closed immediately. I felt angry at the closure but shortly after I realized how selfish my feelings were. Nonetheless, working out has always been a big part of my life.
The gym has always been my stress outlet. I have tried every workout trend you can think of — Zumba, CrossFit, spin, Pilates, yoga and a personal trainer. You name it, I have done it.
That being said, everything I have done is in a class setting. Now I can’t.
I’ve always lacked the motivation to work out at home without the palpable pressure from classmates. Additionally, I’ve always felt dumb following a cute girl on a video saying, “You got this!” while I workout from my living room.
However, just like everybody else during this pandemic, I have had to resort to home workouts.
At the start of the quarantine, I searched online for weights, bands and workout equipment. Unfortunately, they were all sold out. Spin studios began to rent out bikes but they were quickly sold out. With no luck, I had to get creative.
I started to go for walks in my neighborhood. I took my daughter to the park and as she played, I worked out.
I discovered a staircase that no one uses in my apartment. I am now that lady that carries a gallon of water in each hand and does stair workouts in public for 20 minutes. I even bought ankle weights.
Finally I managed to track down a spin bike available to rent and I downloaded the Peloton app for spin. Many of my local studios have since started offering zoom classes with a suggested donation to help these smaller businesses.
Claudine Castro, a trainer in Orange County, has started putting all her workouts on her Instagram, @claudinefitca. These workouts are tailored to in-home workouts that require you to use household items as weights.
Castro’s tips to get the most out of a home workout include getting creative with weights.
“Fill up a tote bag or backpack with anything and everything to make it heavy, use Ziplock container tops as sliders, use a chair or table as a bench,” Castro said.
Castro isn’t the only person using Instagram to provide workout tips for those of us who are home-bound.
For other easily accessible home workouts, @katiecrewe is a nutrition-based fitness coach. To build strength in safe and correct positions for your body, @shona_vertue is a licensed physical therapist. For spin classes, @unionryde and @gritcycle are great resources.
This down time we have right now can be used to get creative and reconnect with ourselves as we practice self care.
