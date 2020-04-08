Thinking outside brick and mortar

In order to stay in business during the COVID-19 quarantine, small business owners have no choice but to get creative.
Across Orange County, restaurants, gyms and retailers are coming up with new ways of reaching the public.
Marina Stirdivant, the owner of Connect Studio, a coworking space for creative teachers, entrepreneurs and facilitators in Orange, is shifting to an online forum for the varied classes she offers.
“Half of our members who teach and hold classes have shifted their classes to virtual classes online while the other half is just taking this time to rest, re-evaluate their business and be with family,” Stirdivant said.
Many of Stirdivant’s classes are held on Zoom from Monday through Thursday and she said she is revamping her website so it can be used as a hub to direct people to offerings in the community.
“Our values stand strong in collaboration while many [other businesses are] thinking more competitively. We believe the more we support other local businesses, studios and teachers going virtual the better it is for all of humanity,” Stirdivant said.
Pürre, a brick and mortar boutique in The Camp in Costa Mesa, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Angelina Ortiz, a manager and buyer at Pürre, said she has had to migrate to an online platform in order to sell the store’s clothes.
Ortiz said that with foot traffic into her store stopping weeks ago it has been a challenge. She added that the CDC updates to close non-essential businesses evolved quickly, and while she originally kept the store open and took extra precautions with cleaning and shortening hours, she realized that closing her doors was the safest option.
“For a small business that functions month to month, that’s a very scary thought. I quickly realized that selling online and shipping was going to be our only option to stay afloat until things fall back into place,” Ortiz said.
She added that she still spends part of her days in the shop posting content on Instagram stories and packing up shipments for curbside pickup.
Ortiz said the online store was put together in a week and offerings include clothing, accessories, natural skin care options, and home decor. She created special care packages costing $15 to $60 to help alleviate the stress brought by the pandemic.
“The care packages can be sent to a friend or family member to brighten their spirits,” she said.
The first wave of business closures affected bars, restaurants and gyms. Union Ryde Spin Studio in Tustin also had to come up with a clever business strategy to keep its business afloat so it began renting out bikes to clients.
Owner Mindy Ferrantelli said she can’t take all the credit for the idea to rent bikes. It actually came from a client, and although she resisted at first, after testing the water on Instagram, she was taken aback by the response from interested clients.
“I was inundated with so many messages. I still have people asking if there are bikes left. I sold out in the first 24 hours. I didn’t even get a chance to email my clients,” Ferrantelli said.
The second round of bikes have also sold out and she is considering this as a new business idea.
“I already had 25 extra bikes so I thought I would do long term rentals, like Peloton without the commitment,” Ferrantelli said.
Her studio has a total of 68 bikes and now all of them are rented out. She expects to leave the initial 25 with renters and bring the remainder back to the studio when she is able to re-open.
