Fairview center to open for non COVID-19 patients

On the heels of a federal attempt to take over Fairview Developmental Center for COVID-19 patients earlier this year, the California Health and Human Services Agency and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced Thursday that Fairview Developmental Center will serve as an alternative care site for patients in Costa Mesa and Orange County.
The Fairview site will serve as subacute alternative care site to relieve stress on hospitals in the area.
According to a press release, using Fairview is part of a wider effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom to increase hospital capacity by more than 50,000 beds by the end of May.
Medical providers will determine who is treated at the site, which sits just down Harbor Boulevard from Orange Coast College, and is expected to serve patients who require monitoring and low to medium levels of care. The opening of the site will free up beds at traditional hospitals to serve patients with more severe diagnoses.
State officials said people needing medical attention for COVID-19 should talk to their doctors and shouldn’t go to this site for care.
“As our nation and country face this public health crisis together, Costa Mesa leaders have undertaken a coordinated and collaborative effort with all levels of government and we remain in constant communication,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases in Orange County to 606 and 10 deaths, it is imperative that we have the resources needed to treat all those who need care.”
“COVID-19 is a beast raging through our communities,” Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said. We support the governor’s aggressive response to COVID-19 and know that preparation for the surge is key. Use of Fairview Developmental Center as an alternate care center for overflow is a resource we now need.”
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) said she also supports the use of Fairview.
“We are aggressively preparing for California’s surge to try to avoid that nightmare. The Fairview Developmental Center will provide critical surge capacity in Orange County in order to decompress local hospitals and save lives.”
“California is continuing to serve as a nation-wide example for cohesive, comprehensive, and science-based COVID-19 action,” said Congressman Harley Rouda. “Utilizing the Fairview Developmental Center as a surge capacity site helps ensure Orange County residents and health care providers have the hospital beds they need to treat and triage patients. I applaud the Governor and his administration for this proactive step to put the health of our neighbors, friends, and families first.”
For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit www.covid19.ca.gov.
