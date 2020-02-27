Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez was named one of Orange County’s Hispanic Women of the Year on Saturday.
The honor was bestowed upon Suarez and nine other Hispanic women for the contributions to their communities. Those selected were done so by The League of United Latin American Citizens’ Santa Ana Council #147 — the oldest LULAC council in California.
As just the second woman and first Latina to be OCC’s president, Suarez was seen as a positive role model for younger generations of leaders.
In addition to Suarez’s doctorate, master’s degree and bachelor’s degree, Suarez attended community college herself and graduated from East Los Angeles College. Like many community college students she current serves, Suarez has a personal history as an immigrant and first-generation college student.
According to LULAC, all proceeds made from Saturday’s awards banquet will help fund measures aimed to support students’ educational costs.
