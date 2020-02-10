Seats have been provided to the Orange Coast College community for the Altobelli Family Memorial Service being held at Angel Stadium today at 4 p.m.
The memorial is just over two weeks after OCC’s head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa all died in a helicopter crash with basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and others.
According to a letter circulated by the Office of the President, those wishing to attend should arrive to the stadium by 3:30 p.m. to allow adequate time to be seated.
Directions for getting to the memorial were outlined in the letter and said that attendees should enter at the stadium’s main entrance on Gene Autry Way off of State College Boulevard. Upon entering the stadium, the college said to ask the hosts at the entrance for directions to OCC’s reserved seats.
If those who would like to attend have any further questions they should contact Doug Bennett, the executive director of the OCC Foundation at 714-412-1939.
