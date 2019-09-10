Orange Coast College Campus Safety sent out an alert today regarding an incident that occurred Monday in the Math, Business, and Computer Center’s computer lab.
According to Chief of Campus Safety Jim Rudy, a man was seen on surveillance approaching a female student Monday night.
“The individual approached her making a financial offering to bring her into the parking lot,” Rudy said.
The campus alert was classified as a safety notice, since the man pictured did not violate any law.
No physical altercation between the two occurred, but according to Rudy, the female student was shaken up.
In the email sent out to OCC students and staff, Campus Safety requested students who know the suspect or who want an escort to contact them at (714) 432-5017. A picture of the suspect is available in the Campus Safety office.
