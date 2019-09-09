Student housing takes applications

Today is the first day Orange Coast College students can apply for a spot in the new student housing facility.
The development, due to open in next fall, will provide over 800 beds in more than 300 units designed specifically for students.
Located in the corner of the Adams Avenue Parking Lot, the state-of-the-art facility offers multiple floorplan options, including units for students to live on their own or with up to four people.
Funding for the project came from a partnership with the National Campus and Community Development Company, who will be the property owner until a loan is paid off through rent payments.
Each unit will be fully furnished and includes the cost of utilities. A price point has not yet been determined.
To see floorplans of the project, visit Watson Hall room 110. To apply, visit orangecoastcollegehousing.com.
