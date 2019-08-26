Parking lots were jammed again as Orange Coast College students headed back to class on Monday.
Thousands of students traded in their beach towels for calculators to start another busy year at OCC — but many said class panic came early when they wove through campus parking lots desperately looking for a vacant space.
In an effort to ease some of the congestion, the campus is for the first time offering a free shuttle bus between overflow parking at the OC Fairgrounds and the campus. The bus runs to two campus spots from the corner of Fairview Road and Arlington Drive.
The Pirates’ Cove food bank in the Journalism building is open for student snacks and items to take home. In addition, booths are set up around the campus to help new students navigate their surroundings.
Look for the first edition of the Coast Report next week for stories on new programs, sports and the Pirates’ Promise free tuition program.
