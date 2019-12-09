Representatives from Orange Coast College and the Coast Community College District’s Board of Trustees came together Thursday to break ground on OCC’s new Language Arts and Social Behavioral Sciences building.
The new building will be located adjacent to OCC’s MBCC and will include classrooms, office spaces, conference rooms, the Coast Report’s newsroom and indoor and outdoor labs for geography and anthropology courses.
“Some of the things this new state of the art facility will do is allow students to engage in learning and have spaces where they can create community,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said. “A place where our faculty can engage in helping our students thrive and excel.”
The $69 million, three-story, 95,000-square-foot project is funded by the Measure M bond passed by voters in 2012.
It will also house various departments such as English, psychology, communications, world languages, journalism, ESL and economics.
Construction will be completed in fall 2021.
“It’s so exciting to see so much happening on this campus, and I’d like to welcome this new building,” Vice President of Instruction Kevin Ballinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.