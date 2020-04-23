When the polls closed for the Student Senate elections last week the results came as no surprise because there were nine seats open and exactly nine candidates running.
The nine new Student Senators are Daniela Zhao, Aziz Abbasov, Khang Do, David Arroyo, Kiersten Muse, Eric Ceja Ruiz, Stella Tsai, Sarah Bennani and Kevin Mcdevitt.
The voter turnout was lower than usual because the campus closed due to COVID-19 quarantine orders. This year 91 students logged on to vote for student senate, compared to 342 in-person voters last year, according to Julie Nguyen, the student leadership coordinator.
“All our student government meetings, they're just meeting online through Zoom and a time that they're supposed to meet,” Nguyen said.
More information about the election, the exact election results as well as each candidate’s statements can be viewed here.
