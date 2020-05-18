Journalism at Orange Coast College will have a state-of-the-art newsroom when the college opens a new Literature and Languages/Social and Behavioral Sciences building next year.
To help with equipment and computers, the OCC Foundation has received a $50,000 grant from the California Channel to support the new Coast Report journalism lab in the building, scheduled to open in fall 2021.
Doug Bennett, director of the college’s foundation, said the California Channel ceased operations in October and the grant was made from unused funds of the Cal Channel, which was under the administration of Charter/Spectrum.
The funds will be used to help provide equipment, computers, video screens and other needs for the new Coast Report journalism lab on the first floor of the new building.
