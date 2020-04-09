The Tiger King’s chaotic reign

With millions of people self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic people have been looking for something interesting to binge watch and Netflix gave us just that — “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
This docuseries followed Joe Maldonado-Passage, a zoo owner that goes by the name Joe Exotic and owned more that 200 tigers and other big cats. In addition to his animal antics he attempted a run for the presidency, but found a more promising venture and ran for Governor of Oklahoma and lost. By the series end, spoiler alert, we find him in prison serving a 22-year sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his nemesis Carole Baskin.
The first couple of episodes of this hectic series gave the viewers a look into the larger than life existence of Maldonado-Passage and how he got to where he is now.
Producers interviewed an array of different people that have come in contact with Maldonado-Passage over the years, filling this series with unbelievable anecdotes and giving this it a very fast pace, keeping the viewers on their toes.
These interviews with his associates and enemies ranged from how his home studio, that also served as an alligator home, mysteriously blew up, to one of his own zookeepers’ arm getting ripped off still not deterring the employee from coming back to work seven days later and even with Maldonado-Passage allegedly hiring a hitman for $3,000 — a charge he was eventually convicted on.
This bizarre series sent the internet into a frenzy because of the many outlandish theories made by Maldonado-Passage. The one theory that really got people talking is the one that his rival, Baskin, killed her husband and fed him to her tigers. This theory has no physical proof and was made by her nemesis because she had been trying to get his zoo shut down for years.
While people are hating on Baskin for something we don’t really have proof of, there are other players in the “Tiger King” saga who’s illegal activities we do have proof for but we are collectively glossing over them.
For example, wildlife enthusiast Mahamayavi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle manipulated women with money to sleep with him as well as made some of those women work for him while paying them less than $200 dollars a week.
Jeff Lowe, a business man that faked being rich, took over Maldonado-Passage’s zoo and even brought up the idea of killing Carole on a bike path she rode every day.
Many people in this series are not innocent and new investigations are underway. Rumors have even surfaced that one more episode of “Tiger King” is going to be released according to Jeff Lowe in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday.
I can only imagine what is going to be documented in this last episode and I cannot wait to see what other crazy things they have in store for us.
