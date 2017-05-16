Welcome!
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Coast Report Online : Serving Orange Coast College since 1948

Breaking News

Must Reads

  • Coast Report wins top honor at state news contest

    Clayton Spivey, Editor-in-Chief

    The Coast Report brought home a first place finish for General Excellence in a statewide competition held by the California News Publishers Association, it was announced Saturday.

Don't Miss

Photographing the harsh realities of cancer

Breast cancer is not pretty and neither are those pink ribbons.
rss

Campus

OCC Republicans club files second instructor complaint

After receiving the emails of an Orange Coast College instructor gathered in a public records request submitted earlier this year, the OCC Republicans club has filed a complaint against a teacher who they say discriminated against the club’s members. Comments (0)

rss

News

Student-run magazine hits stands

The inaugural volume of the student run magazine, “Snap9!” was published on May 8 and features nine photographers and their bodies of work. Comments (0)

rss

Arts & Culture

Cinema's summer selections

Part of the thrill of summer is going to the movies on a warm night to see a big blockbuster release and 2017 will not be a disappointing year for movie lovers. Comments (0)

rss

Sports

Making champions

After a brutally tough season last year for the Orange Coast College football team, players are hoping this year will be better. Comments (0)

rss

Views

Totally Trumped

Videos

Panoramic

Recent Videos

“Have you had an experience with the paranormal?”

Nathan Snow
  • Nathan Snow
  • 24, film
  • “A man from the stands yelled my name. After [my] race when I looked to the stands he was gone.”
Henry James
  • Henry James
  • 22, music
  • “Once, I felt this warmth or presence wrap around me but there was nobody there.”
Alena Arrigo
  • Alena Arrigo
  • 20, psychology
  • “I lost my grandma’s earrings after she passed and then one day they appeared on my bed.”
Kanh Le
  • Kanh Le
  • 21, chemistry
  • “I saw a man walk through my bedroom door but when I looked back there was no one there.”
Shane Beaver
  • Shane Beaver
  • 21, liberal arts
  • “My dad felt a hand on his shoulder but no one was there.”

Online poll

What are your plans for the summer break?

Total Votes: 13

Loading…
rss

True Crimes of OCC

Tuesday 05/16/2017
Crime Blotter
Posted: May 16, 2017 - 4:00 pm
Comments (0)
Tuesday 05/02/2017
Crime Blotter
Posted: May 02, 2017 - 4:00 pm
Comments (0)
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

© Copyright 2017, Coast Report Online , Costa Mesa, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]